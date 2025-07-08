Entertainment

Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega leaves the show after Old Social Media Posts Cause Controversy

Salman Ahmad
Salman Ahmad
Love Island USA
Love Island USA

Cierra Ortega is no longer part of Love Island USA. Her exit was announced just a week before the Season 7 finale, with the show saying she left due to a “personal situation” but didn’t give more details.

The timing was important because recently, two old social media posts from 2015 and 2023 started circulating online. In these posts, Ortega appeared to use a racial slur while talking about cosmetic procedures she wanted to get, which caused a lot of upset.

Peacock, the streaming service that airs Love Island USA, declined to comment when asked about her departure.

Ortega’s parents addressed the situation on social media, sharing how their daughter has been hurt by the harsh messages she’s received. They said they understand why people are upset and agree that accountability is important. However, they asked people to stop the extreme hate and threats aimed at Cierra, her family, and friends.

More than 17,000 people signed a petition asking for Ortega to be removed from the show.

Since Cierra is still isolated after leaving the show, her parents said she hasn’t had a chance to see the backlash or speak out. They expressed confidence that when she does, she will face the situation honestly and grow from it.

They ended their statement by asking for kindness, patience, and basic human decency during this tough time.

The season of Love Island USA will wrap up on July 13.

Salman Ahmad is known for his significant contributions to esteemed publications like the Times of India and the Express Tribune. Salman has carved a niche as a freelance journalist, combining thorough research with engaging reporting.
