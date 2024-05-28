(CTN News) – Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to a historic victory over Al Ittihad on Monday, displaying unprecedented technique and prowess.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football icon scored two more goals, cementing his place in football history alongside the greats of the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

However, despite the festivities, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s interaction with the doping committee following the match has prompted concerns.

Following the match, footage on X revealed the former Real Madrid player undergoing a drug test.

Although it is usual procedure following football games, it is unknown whether he was the only Al Nassr player picked for the test.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pivotal Role in Al Nassr’s Historic Season

Previous reports stated that eight Al Nassr players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were summoned for drug testing before the King Cup.

It is not yet known whether the instances are related.

Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance was outstanding. He tied and beat Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for most goals (34) in a single SPL season.

Ronaldo’s 35th goal in the league and 44th overall this season helped Al Nassr achieve 100 goals for the first time in club history.

On Friday, Al Nassr will face rival Al Hilal in the King Cup final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Impact on Binance:

The lawsuit highlights Ronaldo’s immense influence and reach, with a staggering 850 million followers across social media.

It alleges that Ronaldo’s NFT sales were instrumental in promoting Binance, causing a significant uptick in searches for the exchange, with a reported 500% increase in the week following the initial sale.

Furthermore, the complaint argues that Cristiano Ronaldo, given his investment experience and abundant resources, should have been aware of Binance’s alleged involvement in selling unregistered crypto securities.

The plaintiffs claim that Ronaldo failed to disclose payments received for promoting cryptocurrencies, violating guidance provided by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).