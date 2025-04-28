Chiangrai United Falls to Khon Kaen United 3-1 in Thai League 1

Chiangrai United suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Khon Kaen United in a Thai League 1 match at Khon Kaen’s home ground. The result, reported across platforms like X, highlighted a challenging day for the Beetles, who struggled to maintain their form against a determined Khon Kaen side.

This loss adds to Chiangrai United’s inconsistent run in the 2024/25 season, as they battle to climb the league standings.

The match started with Khon Kaen United going ahead in just the fourth minute. Plakorn Woklang set up Ryu Seung-woo, who turned past a defender and slotted the ball into the corner for a 1-0 lead.

Even though the result had no impact on the standings, both sides played with energy. Chiang Rai found their equaliser in the 30th minute. From a corner, Apisorn Phumichart’s first header was saved by Jirawat Wangthaphan, but he followed up and finished from the rebound, making it 1-1.

In the 39th minute, Khon Kaen pulled ahead again. Steven Longil delivered a free-kick to the far post, where Ryu Seung-Woo’s diving header put the hosts 2-1 up.

Deep into first-half stoppage time (45+1), Khon Kaen extended their lead. Jiradet Taichankong drove down the left, shaped to cross, but surprised everyone by firing in at the near post. The ball crashed in off the bar, and Khon Kaen United went into the break 3-1 up.

After half-time, both teams kept pushing. In the 62nd minute, Chiangrai United nearly scored when substitute Montri Promsawat’s shot from a long pass hit the side netting.

No more goals followed. Khon Kaen United wrapped up their Thai League 1 campaign with a 3-1 win over Singha Chiang Rai United.

Chiangrai United Standings