Australian Cricket Legend Glenn McGrath Sacked By ABC Over Bet365 Deal

MELBOURNE – Australian cricket has been rocked just days before the Ashes, with Glenn McGrath sacked from ABC Sport’s commentary team after his links to online betting company Bet365 came to light.

The 55-year-old fast bowling legend, whose 563 Test wickets remain a symbol of Australian dominance, was set to be one of ABC’s key voices this summer. Instead, his role has been scrapped after details emerged of a lucrative ambassador deal with the global gambling giant, pulling cricket’s uneasy ties with betting into sharp focus.

McGrath, a three-time World Cup winner and long-time tormentor of English batters, had been booked to provide expert analysis for the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Thursday. His dry delivery and sharp reading of the game were tipped to bring extra authority to the ABC’s coverage and help draw younger viewers to free-to-air cricket.

On Wednesday night, the broadcaster released a short statement that told a very different story:

“The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes series.”

Behind the scenes, insiders describe a far more abrupt decision, with senior ABC staff rushing to reshuffle commentary plans at the last minute.

The Gambling Deal: How Glenn McGrath Lost His Commentary Role

The trigger for the decision was simple and, in the eyes of ABC bosses, unacceptable. McGrath had signed a commercial contract with Bet365, one of the largest betting operators in the world, and had not previously disclosed the full extent of that partnership to the broadcaster.

Documents obtained by ABC News show that McGrath agreed earlier this year to act as a brand ambassador, fronting Bet365 promotions around cricket betting markets. In social media clips and promotional videos, he spruiked betting odds and match markets while wearing Bet365-branded gear.

One Instagram video, viewed more than 500,000 times, featured him talking up “unbeatable odds on every boundary” in his trademark drawl. The deal is believed to be worth a six-figure sum annually and was part of Bet365’s push to grow its footprint in the Australian sports betting market.

The ABC’s stance did not come out of nowhere. As a taxpayer-funded broadcaster, it operates under strict editorial and independence rules overseen by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). These rules bar on-air talent from holding commercial ties that might create a conflict of interest or affect perceived impartiality, especially in sports that are already under pressure over betting links.

Cricket Australia (CA) also operates under a firm code of conduct that bans players, coaches, and officials from promoting gambling operators. That policy was tightened after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, when public confidence in cricket’s integrity hit a low point. While McGrath is long retired, his dual role as commentator and betting ambassador created a grey area for the ABC, which broadcasts the cricket without ads during play partly to protect its neutral position.

Insiders say the decision happened quickly. Glenn McGrath’s management informed the ABC of the Bet365 partnership last week, hoping the network would allow an exception or find a compromise. With the Ashes about to start and public concern about betting advertising growing, executives saw that as too risky. A recent Senate inquiry into gambling promotions had already turned up the heat.

“It is not about Glenn McGrath as a person, it is about our policy,” one ABC executive reportedly said. “He is an icon, but we cannot have a commentator plugged into a betting brand while calling the game.”

Bet365, which invested an estimated $1.2 billion in Australian sports sponsorships last year, refused to comment on the situation. The incident highlights the wider pushback against sports betting in Australia. Since 2023, tighter federal rules have limited live odds being mentioned during broadcasts, yet well-paid celebrity endorsements remain common away from match coverage.

McGrath has not issued a formal statement. Instead, he posted a single Instagram story, showing an old baggy green cap with the caption “Head high.” For a man known for his on-field verbals and his calm public image, the short message spoke volumes.

Fan Backlash: Anger, Support, and a Social Media Storm

Reaction from cricket fans has been intense and, at times, brutal. On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #JusticeForMcGrath began trending nationwide within hours of the news breaking, with more than 150,000 posts by midday.

Many long-time supporters were furious. A Sydney fan using the handle @BaggyGreenFan87 wrote, “This is woke nonsense ruining our game,” pulling in over 12,000 likes. “Hanging a bloke out to dry who gave everything for the baggy green over a harmless promo? ABC has lost the plot.”

A Melbourne supporter, @AshesWarrior22, posted, “McGrath’s commentary was gold. Now we get stuck with second-string voices. Boycott ABC until he is back!”

Not everyone rushed to defend him. Others saw the decision as overdue. Brisbane activist account @PlayFairOz praised the move as “a win for vulnerable fans,” citing Gambling Help figures that show around 200,000 Australians struggle with gambling addiction each year, with sports betting responsible for about half of those cases.

“Legends like Glenn should know better; glamorising betting normalises financial ruin,” the post argued, sparking a long argument thread with thousands of replies, many split along age and generational lines.

Bars and pubs from Perth to the Gold Coast reported heated debates. A drinker at a Bondi bar summed up a more conflicted view: “He is a hero, but the world is different now. You cannot have the Ashes guardian fronting ads for a bookie.”

Online forums were just as divided. On BigFooty and Reddit’s r/cricket, fan polls suggested that around 62 per cent blamed the ABC for “overreacting” or “corporate overreach,” while 38 per cent backed the decision as an important stand on ethics and integrity.

There was at least one unexpected upside for Glenn McGrath. Sales of his autobiography reportedly jumped by 40 per cent overnight, as supporters bought his books and memorabilia to show their backing.

Experts Split: Ethics, Money, and the Future of Commentary

Commentators and former players have also joined the debate, and opinions are split along familiar lines.

On SEN Radio, former Australian bowler Damien Fleming, a long-time colleague of McGrath, described the call as “a gut punch to expertise”. Broadcasting from the MCG, he said, “Glenn is not setting odds, he is talking cricket. This strict stance ignores the reality that betting money pays a chunk of the game’s bills. CA takes millions from bookmakers every year.”

Shane Warne’s former protégé added that many in the game see a double standard, with players and commentators expected to keep clear of betting deals, while governing bodies continue to sign major partnerships.

Shane Warne’s old tweets and public comments were also dragged back into the discussion, with some fans noting that even he, who had his own historic issues with bookmakers, had often spoken about the need for clarity around betting rules.

Former ABC host Gerard Whateley, now also at SEN, backed the network’s position. He called it “a clear statement of where the line sits”. According to Whateley, “After Sandpapergate, cricket cannot afford fuzzy boundaries around influence and integrity. Bet365 is not the only problem, the real issue is celebrities cashing in while viewers and punters wear the risk.”

Fox Cricket analyst Melinda Farrell tried to strike a balanced note. She said, “This is harsh for Glenn and many will see it as over the top, but it is also a sign of where the sport is heading. Imagine the fallout if he praised a collapse that cost punters money while also fronting betting ads.”

Overseas pundits have also taken notice. On Sky Sports in the UK, Nasser Hussain quipped, “Australia dropping Glenn McGrath from the commentary team before an Ashes series? That is more dramatic than any DRS review they will see this summer.”

Away from talkback and television, academics and ethicists have linked the story to a deeper shift in attitudes to gambling in Australia. Writing in The Conversation, sports ethics expert Dr Emma Sherry argued that McGrath represents an older era, when star players often mixed freely with betting interests.

With recent reports linking youth mental health problems and even suicides to mounting betting losses, she said broadcasters now have a responsibility to lead change. She suggested that Glenn McGrath’s removal could act as a spark for broader reform.

What Happens Next: Ashes Coverage and a Cricket Culture Shift

With the first ball of the Ashes just hours away, the ABC has had to shuffle its plans. Brett Lee has been brought in to help fill the gap, but many cricket fans say the coverage will feel different without McGrath’s voice. His famous 1999 Edgbaston spell still gives English fans nightmares, and his commentary often drew on those memories.

For now, his playing legacy remains intact. He survived plenty of bouncers on the field, only to be undone by the small print of a modern gambling contract. In a sport that loves heroes and redemption arcs, some see this as the harshest blow he has faced.

Whether this turns into a short-term suspension or the permanent end of his ABC role is unclear. Much will depend on public pressure, ABC policy reviews, and how other broadcasters handle similar issues.

Cricket Australia is watching closely. In a short statement, CA called for “respectful and constructive discussion” around gambling and sport, without directly criticising either McGrath or the ABC.

In a twist of irony, betting activity around the Ashes on platforms like Bet365 has reportedly spiked since the story broke, as the extra publicity drew more attention to odds and markets that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

McGrath, ever competitive, may find a way back into mainstream commentary in time, perhaps on another network or after reworking his commercial ties. Until then, Australian cricket fans will listen to the Ashes coverage without one of the game’s most familiar voices, and the debate over where to draw the line on gambling in sport will only grow louder.

Related News: