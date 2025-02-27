Chiangrai United Defeats PT Prachuap FC 1-0 in Revo Cup Round 16

Chiangrai United edged past PT Prachuap FC with a 1-0 win in the Revo Cup 2024-25 Round of 16 match at Singha Chiang Rai Stadium. Harris Stewart’s decisive goal in the 41st minute gave the hosts a narrow but important victory.

PT Prachuap pushed hard for an equalizer but couldn’t break through Chiangrai’s solid defence. This win moves Chiangrai United up, while PT Prachuap remains stuck near the bottom. Both teams will look to bounce back in their next matches.

The game kicked off with both teams attacking aggressively. By the 10th minute, the visiting team started controlling the game better but struggled to create scoring chances. In the 13th minute, the home team had a golden opportunity. A free kick from the right wing sent the ball deep into the penalty area near the far post, where Jordan Emavive was ready. He unleashed a powerful shot, but the ball soared over the crossbar.

At the 26th minute, the visitors came close when Grigor Morales took a shot inside the box, but Chiang Rai’s goalkeeper Apirak Worawong made a crucial save. Just two minutes later, PT Prachuap had another chance. Panthit Praphan dribbled into the right side of the penalty area and aimed for the near post, but Apirak once again denied the effort, tipping the ball over the bar in the nick of time.

The match grew more intense as both teams pushed forward. In the 41st minute, the home crowd erupted when Ralph Machado crossed from the left flank into the box. The ball sailed past the visiting team’s goalkeeper, Rattanai Songsangchan, and found Harris Stewart, who headed it back towards the near post and into the net. This gave Singha Chiang Rai United a 1-0 lead.

As the first half entered four minutes of added time, PT Prachuap FC tried to ramp up their attack to equalize before the break but couldn’t break through the home team’s defence. The first half ended with Singha Chiang Rai United leading 1-0.

In the second half, the action resumed with the home side looking to extend their lead. In the 52nd minute, home player Pat Sri Malai received the ball and made his way into the left side of the penalty area. His shot aimed for the near post but bounced off the goal frame and went wide.

The visiting team had a major opportunity in the 79th minute. A penalty was awarded after Chiang Rai defender Thanusak Srisai fouled Ferreira Santos in the box by holding onto his waist. Grigor Morales stepped up to take the shot, but Apirak Worawong read it perfectly and made a brilliant save, keeping the home team ahead.

PT Prachuap continued to press for an equalizer as the game entered seven minutes of stoppage time. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t find the back of the net, and their finishing lacked sharpness. The final whistle blew, and Singha Chiang Rai United secured a narrow 1-0 victory, earning them a spot in the next round.

