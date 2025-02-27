NocNoc Redefines Home & Living Destination in ASEAN

NocNoc, a top online platform in Thailand for home products and services, reported strong growth in 2024, increasing its customer base by more than 50%. The company is focused on becoming the ASEAN’s leading Home and living destination, using advanced AI tools and a data-focused strategy to deliver highly personalized solutions with its NocNoc AI.

As the only Thai e-commerce platform making significant moves in ASEAN, NocNoc has begun its regional expansion in Indonesia, where it forecasts a 200% growth by year-end.

For 2025, the company introduced its core strategy under the slogan “Let NocNoc Help You,” aimed at building trust with buyers, sellers, service providers, and businesses locally and internationally. This vision includes a comprehensive market expansion plan to grow its presence across ASEAN.

Anupong Tasaduak, Deputy CEO of BetterBe Marketplace Co Ltd (NocNoc), shared that the Home and living sector remained strong despite an economic slowdown affecting housing and real estate in 2024. This growth was driven by the rising trend of home renovations, fuelled by current homeowners, buyers of second-hand properties, and renters seeking more personalized spaces.

To meet this demand, NocNoc has focused on creating tailored experiences powered by AI, improving customer interactions in the Home & Living market. In 2024, NocNoc grew its customer base by 50%, while its Home Solution service saw a 150% increase, catering to the growing need for home renovations and built-in design services for homeowners and landlords.

Last year, NocNoc prioritized enhancing its platform with AI to stand out in the competitive e-commerce market. The platform introduced features like NocNoc AI, which allows customers to input preferences and generate virtual room designs that match their style, with the option to buy products directly from the image.

The GenAI Shopping Assistant was also introduced to provide quick product and service recommendations tailored to individual needs. These advancements were driven by research into user behaviour, helping NocNoc build data-backed strategies and campaigns.

NocNoc Strategies to become the go-to Home & Living destination in ASEAN:

Product Offering : Expanding a wide selection of high-quality items using AI to better understand customer needs.

: Expanding a wide selection of high-quality items using AI to better understand customer needs. Inspiration : Providing home improvement ideas and trends through content shared on the platform and social media.

: Providing home improvement ideas and trends through content shared on the platform and social media. Solutions : Growing services to create a one-stop shop for products and home-related services on a single platform.

: Growing services to create a one-stop shop for products and home-related services on a single platform. Customer Experience: Using AI personalization to craft better shopping experiences, making NocNoc a trusted user partner. Data insights will continue to drive development.

NocNoc is also strengthening its brand message, “Let NocNoc Help You,” by introducing its mascot, Nong Noc, as a trusted home assistant offering expert advice and helping users design their ideal spaces. This initiative supports six key groups:

Buyers : Simplifying home product and service access while helping users compare options and find inspiration for home projects.

: Simplifying home product and service access while helping users compare options and find inspiration for home projects. Sellers : Helping sellers grow with systems to assist in product listings, training, and ongoing support. Tools like NocNoc Enabler assist with advertising, inventory, and logistics, especially for small businesses.

: Helping sellers grow with systems to assist in product listings, training, and ongoing support. Tools like NocNoc Enabler assist with advertising, inventory, and logistics, especially for small businesses. Local Sellers : Supporting small businesses across Thailand with access to a wider market, e-commerce training, and partnerships like NocNoc Craft.

: Supporting small businesses across Thailand with access to a wider market, e-commerce training, and partnerships like NocNoc Craft. Service Providers : Expanding opportunities for professionals like installers and decorators by connecting them with more customers and building trust through a review system.

: Expanding opportunities for professionals like installers and decorators by connecting them with more customers and building trust through a review system. Business Clients : Offering bulk purchasing and document management through NocNoc for Business, streamlining the process for corporate buyers.

: Offering bulk purchasing and document management through NocNoc for Business, streamlining the process for corporate buyers. Thai E-commerce Sector: Boosting Thailand’s tech scene and opening doors for local entrepreneurs to compete in ASEAN markets through collaborations with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

In 2025, NocNoc will continue its expansion in Indonesia, a high-potential market with strong economic growth. The company plans to focus on high-demand categories like furniture, home décor, and home improvement products, while standing out as a Home & Living specialist rather than a general marketplace.

Beyond Indonesia, NocNoc is exploring other Southeast Asian markets, recognizing the region’s rapid urbanization, growing investment, and tourism. The Home & Living e-commerce sector is expected to grow significantly in the next five years, offering more expansion opportunities.

Anupong emphasized that NocNoc’s goal isn’t just domestic growth—it’s becoming a regional leader and introducing Thai brands to the broader ASEAN market.

With AI technology at its core, the company aims to elevate customer experiences and reach its long-term objectives. Over the next five years, NocNoc plans to solidify its position as ASEAN’s top Home & Living brand, expand its tech capabilities, and work toward becoming a new unicorn in the industry.

