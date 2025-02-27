18 Bodies of Tour Bus Crash Moved to Temple as Families Grieve

Rescue workers have transported the bodies of 18 victims from a tour bus accident to Wat Pa Wiwek Thammakhun in Phon Charoen District, Bueng Kan Province. The scene was filled with grief as families waited to receive their loved ones.

When the rescue team arrived, they carefully removed the bodies from the vehicle and called out the names of the deceased. Heartbroken family members broke into tears, with some fainting from the emotional weight of the moment.

Officials allowed one family representative for each victim to identify the body, with medical personnel on hand to assist if anyone fainted. Afterward, a Buddhist ceremony was performed, and the bodies were placed in refrigerated coffins.

Bueng Kan Governor Chumphot Wannachat Siri, who led the response to the incident, confirmed the death toll of 18 and outlined the support measures in place for victims and their families. Assistance includes financial aid from various sources like provincial funds and contributions from the Thai Red Cross.

Mental health support is also being prioritized, as some families are deeply affected by the tragedy. Teams of doctors and nurses are providing psychological care to help those struggling to cope with their loss.

Tour Bus Inspected

The governor also addressed the investigation into the accident. The tour bus had undergone a vehicle inspection in late January, and two drivers alternated every four hours. Authorities are awaiting results from specialists and investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

The province and relevant departments are working quickly to ensure support is given accurately and thoroughly.

The governor expressed his condolences to the families and reassured them that the province would provide full support. He encouraged all parties to come together to overcome this difficult time.

The 18 victims will be honoured in separate ceremonies at three temples: Wat Pa Wiwek Phattharam, Wat Nong Kung, and Wat Pa Wiwek Thammakhun, all in Phon Charoen District, Bueng Kan Province.

Tomorrow (February 27), the Phon Charoen District Chief will meet with the victims’ families at 10:00 a.m. to discuss official relief efforts.