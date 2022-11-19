Qatar’s Fifa 2022 World Cup Organizers Ban Beer Sales

Fifa 2022 World Cup organizers in Qatar banned beer sales near stadiums on Friday, just 2 days before kickoff, the organizers’ dramatic decision enraged fans.

Following discussions with the hosts, football’s world governing body, Fifa, announced that beer would not be sold to fans near eight World Cup stadiums.

Fifa said, “A decision was made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages (Beer) on the Fifa Fan Festival, other football fan destinations, and licensed venues, removing beer sales points from Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters in Qatar.”

Budweiser had already set up beer tents at the stadiums before the first game between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

The host country anticipates over one million fans visiting the country for the 29-day tournament. Fifa has a long-standing sponsorship agreement with Budweiser, owned by the drinks conglomerate AB InBev.

Beer will remain available in stadium VIP suites, fan zones, and hotel and restaurant bars.

The Football Supporters Association, representing fans in England and Wales, slammed the move, saying it was indicative of the organizers’ “total lack of communication” with its World Cup supporters.

“If Qatar can change their rules on this at a moment’s notice, without an explanation, supporters and fans will have grave concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transportation, or cultural issues.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest football global superstar to arrive in Qatar following his explosive rant against Man United.

Ronaldo, who has dominated global football alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi for the past 15 years, will be playing in his 5th and likely last World Cup.

The 37-year-old, who has 117 international goals, is attempting to become the first to score in five Fifa World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Qatar will be overshadowed by an astonishing outburst against Manchester United, in which he claimed to have been “betrayed” by Man United and had no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.

Renaldo, who has over 800 goals for club and country, seems to be on the outs with Old Trafford, but he will be desperate to show potential suitors that he can still score on worlds biggest football stage.

Earlier this week, Renaldo pledged “total and absolute focus with the national team.

On Friday, Manchester United issued a new statement, stating that they had “initiated appropriate measures in response to Ronaldo’s disrespectful media interview.”

“We will not make further comment until this process is completed,” the club added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was ruled out of Portugal’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nigeria on Thursday due to illness, but he hopes to be fit for their first match against Ghana in Qatar on November 24.

In Qatar, the Euro 2016 champions will also face Uruguay and South Korea.

Messi, 35, will almost certainly play in his final World Cup as the curtain comes down on an era of astonishing dominance from the two players.

Belgium ranked second in the world, is also scheduled to arrive in Doha late Friday, with five-time champions Brazil following on Saturday.

France is concerned about the fitness of forward Karim Benzema and defender Raphael Varane ahead of their first game on Tuesday.

Benzema of Real Madrid has been out with a thigh injury, while Varane of Manchester United is recovering from a leg injury.

“Karim and Raphael are doing fantastic,” said teammate Adrien Rabiot on Friday. “They trained separately because that was the protocol for them.”

“They’re good and eager to play, but I’m not sure they’ll be involved in the first game.”