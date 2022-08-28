Connect with us

Social Media

Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit With Facebook
Advertisement

Social Media

How to buy Instagram Likes and its Advantages

Social Media

Social Media Platform Usage: Which One is Right for You in 2022

News Social Media Trending News

Brian Stelter To Leave CNN After 'Reliable Sources' Is Canceled

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Social Media

How to Become Popular On Instagram

Social Media Tech

YouTube Cracks Down on Abortion Misinformation

Social Media

Drew Barrymore Shows Her Childlike Joy, In The Rain

Facebook Social Media

Facebook's New Test Allows Users To Up To Five Profiles

Social Media

Twitter is Down, so Elon Musk can't tweet About Twitter (Update: It's back)

Learning Facebook Social Media

5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Your Business

Learning Social Media

Instagram Marketing 101: The Ultimate Guide for Your Business

Social Media

Twitter Will Reportedly Warn Users Before Posting Potentially Harmful Posts

Social Media

Jake Paul Is Bankrupt After Investing In Cryptocurrency

Social Media Learning

Twitter Video Download: How to Download Twitter Videos

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers Canada (Active & Real)

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers Australia (Active & Real)

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers UK (Active & Real)

Social Media

Musk Deal For Twitter Dodges Lengthy U.S. Antitrust Review

Social Media TikTok

How to Download TikTok videos

Social Media

Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit With Facebook

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 min ago

on

Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit With Facebook

CTN NEWS –   Meta privacy suit relates to a scandal involving Facebook user data and targeted political advertisements.

Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit tied to 2018’s headline-grabbing Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to court papers filed Friday.

During the next month, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Javier Olivan were scheduled to testify in the case.

Meta: A scandal erupted following news about Analytica data

A scandal erupted following news that Cambridge Analytica misused data from nearly 90 million Facebook users for targeted ads in the UK’s Brexit referendum campaign and the US presidential election in 2016.

The scandal led to Zuckerberg testifying before Congress about Facebook’s privacy policies.

It also led to a $5 billion fine from the US Federal Trade Commission, part of a settlement between Facebook and the agency over an FTC investigation into the matter.

FTC settlement, Facebook agreed to create an independent privacy

Under the FTC settlement, Facebook agreed to create an independent privacy committee, Zuckerberg was required to certify the company’s behavior, and the social network was ordered to build more privacy protections into its platforms.

Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, which shut down in 2018, has denied any wrongdoing. According to Friday’s filing, no financial details were provided about the settlement of the Facebook privacy lawsuit

The suit sought class-action status and asked for damages to be awarded to the plaintiffs, as well as injunctive relief. Emailed for additional information on Saturday, Meta said it didn’t have a comment to share at this time.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The parties have jointly asked the court for a 60-day stay while they finalize a written settlement agreement.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Metaverse City Takes Shape in Bangkok

MET Claims Facebook Stole Its Name And Is Suing For Infringement

Met Lost $2.8 Billion On Metaverse Division in Q2
Related Topics:
Continue Reading