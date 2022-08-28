Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit With Facebook

CTN NEWS – Meta privacy suit relates to a scandal involving Facebook user data and targeted political advertisements.

Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit tied to 2018’s headline-grabbing Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to court papers filed Friday.

During the next month, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Javier Olivan were scheduled to testify in the case.

Meta: A scandal erupted following news about Analytica data

A scandal erupted following news that Cambridge Analytica misused data from nearly 90 million Facebook users for targeted ads in the UK’s Brexit referendum campaign and the US presidential election in 2016.

The scandal led to Zuckerberg testifying before Congress about Facebook’s privacy policies.

It also led to a $5 billion fine from the US Federal Trade Commission, part of a settlement between Facebook and the agency over an FTC investigation into the matter.

Under the FTC settlement, Facebook agreed to create an independent privacy committee, Zuckerberg was required to certify the company’s behavior, and the social network was ordered to build more privacy protections into its platforms.

Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, which shut down in 2018, has denied any wrongdoing. According to Friday’s filing, no financial details were provided about the settlement of the Facebook privacy lawsuit

The suit sought class-action status and asked for damages to be awarded to the plaintiffs, as well as injunctive relief. Emailed for additional information on Saturday, Meta said it didn’t have a comment to share at this time.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The parties have jointly asked the court for a 60-day stay while they finalize a written settlement agreement.

