Mobilink Bank Appoints Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary as CEO

The Board of Mobilink Bank has announced Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary’s appointment as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s’ mission to drive financial inclusion, digital banking, and innovation.

“Haaris has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, and a deep commitment to Mobilink Bank’s values,” said Aamir Ibrahim, Chairman of Mobilink Bank and CEO of Jazz. “I am confident that under his guidance, Mobilink Bank will continue to empower millions of Pakistanis with cutting-edge digital financial solutions, expand digital banking services, and solidify its position as a leader in the financial services sector.”

Harris joined Mobilink Bank as Chief Operating Officer in 2023 and served as Interim CEO, where he played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives, including securing VEON’s $15 million investment as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Pakistan to accelerate financial inclusion. During his tenure, the Bank achieved notable milestones, such as being named the Best Microfinance Bank at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024 and topping the State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking on Equality Scorecard for two consecutive years.

With over two decades of leadership experience, Haaris has worked with organizations such as the Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan, Citibank New York, Barclays Capital Dubai, Clariden Leu Asset Management (part of Credit Suisse) Dubai, and ABN AMRO Pakistan. His diverse expertise strengthens Mobilink Bank’s leadership as it continues its journey to expand digital banking, support a cashless and digital economy, and grow digital services through platforms like JazzCash.

“As a future-ready digital bank, Mobilink Bank remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative, customer-centric solutions,” Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary commented. “I am excited to lead this exceptional team and further strengthen our position as a market leader. Together, we will continue to drive inclusive economic growth, support a cashless economy, and redefine digital financial services for millions across Pakistan.”

About Mobilink Bank

Mobilink Bank is Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, with over 42 million registered users, including 16 million active digital wallets. Backed by a multinational telecommunication services company – VEON Ltd., the Bank is a sister concern of Jazz and is a leading player in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mobilink Bank started operations in April 2012 and is committed to serving the unserved through innovative products and services to promote financial inclusion nationwide.

About ​Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary

Haaris Chaudhary is an illustrious and results-driven professional with over 20 years of diverse and dynamic experience in Banking and finance, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Multi-Channel Product Distribution, Risk Management, and Public Policy.

He has held prominent positions at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Standard Chartered Bank, Barclays Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, and Citibank.

Harris previously served on the Board of Directors for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL). He currently serves as a Member and Director of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) board and is also the chairman of the PIACL Procurement Committee.

Haaris’s experience extends to managing financial institutions through economic cycles, emphasizing credit strategy development, portfolio management, regional governance, remedial planning, and receivables management.

Celebrated for his exceptional ability to engineer business turnarounds and inspire teams to unparalleled success, he is a fervent advocate for harnessing the power of technology and finance to transform the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis.

Before his tenure at Mobilink Bank, Haaris served as the Universal Service Fund (USF) CEO under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, where he significantly impacted 40 million beneficiaries nationwide through an investment exceeding PKR 70 billion.

His extensive experience serving underserved communities through seamless digital connectivity and microfinance facilities has been instrumental in boosting business portfolios through innovative, digitally-led interventions.

Haaris Chaudhary’s leadership is characterized by an unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of growth and innovation. He is dedicated to developing senior executives and staff, creating an environment that thrives on continuous learning and advancement.

At Mobilink Bank, his vision of ‘growth with purpose’ is centred on improving the lives and livelihoods of unbanked and underbanked Pakistanis. His strategic focus includes Women Empowerment, Green Financing, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), ensuring the Bank stays relevant and ahead of the curve in addressing the evolving needs of consumers, macroeconomic dynamics, and regulatory requirements.

