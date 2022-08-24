Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand

Police have arrested a couple from China after 4 kilograms of heroin were discovered inside a parcel they mailed to Australia from Thailand.

Narcotics suppression police armed with an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, apprehended Jun Dai, 42, and his lover Jiali Xie, 28, in front of a Thai food vendor in central Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province.

Narcotics Suppression police said on Tuesday that NSB officials had examined a parcel being sent through the postal service to Australia. Upon inspection, they discovered 4.19kg of heroin. The senders of the parcel were Jun Dai and Jiali Xie from China.

Following the issuance of a warrant from the Criminal Court, the couple was arrested in Nakhon Pathom. They were charged with having a category one drug (heroin) in their possession and making attempts to traffic it to a foreign country.

A total of 9.3 million baht in assets were also impounded, including six condominium rooms in Bangkok’s Ratchada and Sathorn areas and in Pattaya, a car, cash and gold.

Police will investigate whether the assets seized were obtained with the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The two suspects from China denied the charges, saying they sent the parcel for some friends, saying they were unaware that the package contained heroin.

They were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s Division 3 for legal proceedings. Police have also been in contact with the China Embassy in Bangkok to see if the couple had any links to organized crime in China.