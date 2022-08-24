Connect with us

Crime News

Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand
Advertisement

Crime News

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

Crime News

Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime News

Call Center #2 Boss Extradited from Albania to Thailand

Crime

Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

Crime News

Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

Crime News

Father Shoots and Kills Drug Addicted Son

Crime News

Police Charged in 6 Million Baht Bail Scam for Briton

Crime

Uvalde Shooting Proves Gun Laws Matter, Says Report Official.

Crime

Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand

Avatar of CTN News

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Couple from China Nabbed Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin to Australia

Police have arrested a couple from China after 4 kilograms of heroin were discovered inside a parcel they mailed to Australia from Thailand.

Narcotics suppression police armed with an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, apprehended Jun Dai, 42, and his lover Jiali Xie, 28, in front of a Thai food vendor in central Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province.

Narcotics Suppression police said on Tuesday that NSB officials had examined a parcel being sent through the postal service to Australia. Upon inspection, they discovered 4.19kg of heroin. The senders of the parcel were Jun Dai and Jiali Xie from China.

china couple heroin

Following the issuance of a warrant from the Criminal Court, the couple was arrested in Nakhon Pathom. They were charged with having a category one drug (heroin) in their possession and making attempts to traffic it to a foreign country.

china couple arrested

A total of 9.3 million baht in assets were also impounded, including six condominium rooms in Bangkok’s Ratchada and Sathorn areas and in Pattaya, a car, cash and gold.

Police will investigate whether the assets seized were obtained with the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The two suspects from China denied the charges, saying they sent the parcel for some friends, saying they were unaware that the package contained heroin.

They were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s Division 3 for legal proceedings. Police have also been in contact with the China Embassy in Bangkok to see if the couple had any links to organized crime in China.

China Executes Man Who Set Ex-Wife on Fire While Live Streaming

China Executes Man Who Set Ex-Wife on Fire While Live Streaming
Related Topics:
Continue Reading