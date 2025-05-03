(CTN News) – President Trump’s proposed “skinny budget” for fiscal year 2026 involves a 164 billion dollar reduction in non-defense discretionary spending.

The White House prefers that Congress has a limited role in deciding how much money the government spends.

Trump’s plans do not include Congress-approved annual spending or allocations for Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. Within the next few months, the administration will make its whole budget, including revenue and cost estimates, available to the public.

Despite significant improvements to border security and the military, the cuts constitute a 22.6% decrease in planned spending for the current fiscal year. This is despite significant advancements.

EPA and NSF funding would be reduced significantly by this proposal.

The primary objectives of this government are foreign aid, environmental subsidies, and policies that the Trump administration regards as supportive of “wokeism.”

This concept was initially developed by the White House and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE is an endeavor to reduce expenditures by mandating substantial staff and financial reductions in numerous departments.

“Our team is incomplete without a DOG.” During a conference call, a senior White House official informed reporters about the distinct connection between the two organizations. Anonymity was requested by the official.

This elimination will result in a 15% fall in the education budget. In a statement to the media, the individual indicated that funding for Head Start, an early childhood care provider, remains unchanged.

Through the implementation of this idea, a number of government agencies, such as AmeriCorps, the Community Service Board, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, are going to be eliminated.

The Department of Homeland Security has raised money for border security by 65 percent, which stands in stark contrast to the 13 percent In striking contrast to the 13 percent increase in spending that the Pentagon has experienced, the Department of Homeland Security has increased funding for border security by 65 percent.

The Republican Party is currently employing a process known as reconciliation in order to assist in the creation of a big spending package that addresses these different challenges.

The president’s budget proposal includes a list of goals.

In spite of this, it is possible that Trump will have a greater impact. The Constitution has a provision that provides Congress the ability to decide how to handle financial concerns.

According to the statute, the president must deliver an annual budget plan to Congress. The plan is more accurately described as a wish list of the president’s proposals and the accompanying expenses than as a legally binding policy. Given this situation, it is evident that Congress is not bound to follow the president’s directives.

Jessica Riedl, a budget analyst at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, remarked that “almost all of these reductions are destined to fail in Congress.”

This could serve as a reference for the coming year, despite the fact that DOGE’s status remains unknown. If the president is unable to obtain congressional approval, he may attempt to accomplish as much as possible through the use of DOGE and executive orders.

Despite the fact that he only has a slim majority in both chambers of Congress, Donald Trump is unquestionably the most powerful member of the Republican Party.

Despite the likelihood that Congress is unlikely to accept DOGE’s budget, the majority of Republicans have not publicly expressed opposition to DOGE’s proposed severe spending cuts.

Despite this, there is still a risk that the White House will employ impoundment to avoid the decisions that Congress has made on spending concerns. The organization has ruled that a 1974 rule requiring the president’s spending to be in accordance with Congress’s objectives is illegal.

