Donald Trump Guilty on all Counts in Historic Criminal Trial

(CTN News) – Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying corporate documents to influence the 2016 presidential campaign on Thursday in a historic trial in which a former US president faced criminal charges for the first time.

After two days of deliberation, a New York jury convicted Donald Trump of 34 counts connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The prosecution claimed Daniels was paid to conceal a 2006 affair she had with Trump to affect the outcome of the 2016 election, which Trump eventually won.

Donald Trump’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

The trial lasted a month and a half and was rather exciting. In addition to Daniels’ and Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen’s impassioned testimonies, Trump was held in contempt of court ten times and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order prohibiting him from disparaging witnesses in the trial.

Many Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, traveled to New York to express their support for the Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

Trump, who did not testify in his defense, is expected to appeal the verdict. However, the outcome could impact Trump’s chances of retaking the White House.

Donald Trump and his security team have departed the Manhattan courthouse.

Several black SUVs block the street as his procession snakes into rush-hour traffic.

A police escort guides the route. We don’t know where he’s going, but it’s likely back to Trump Tower.

Can Donald Trump run for president as a convicted felon?

Despite the verdicts of guilt, Donald Trump is still eligible to run for president.

The US Constitution establishes relatively simple eligibility requirements for presidential candidates: they must be at least 35 years old, a “natural-born” US citizen, and have lived in the United States for at least fourteen years.

Candidates with criminal records are not restricted; a person can even be in prison and run for president.

Whatever Trump says, the result will be disastrous.

Whatever Donald Trump says, this is disastrous for the former president.

Getting contentious and provocative is one thing, but getting convicted is another.

Of course, this outcome has benefits. It will energize his fans and make them even more outraged. If history repeats itself, it will also assist the former president in raising funds for his increasing legal bills and his presidential campaign.

The disadvantage is that in some critical swing states in the Midwest and Sun Belt, voters dissatisfied with supporting a candidate with a criminal past will be present, and it doesn’t take many of them to influence the outcome in some extremely close races.

Trump leaves the courthouse.

Donald Trump and his security team have departed the Manhattan courthouse.

Several black SUVs are blocking the street as his procession snakes out into rush hour traffic.

A police escort guides the route. We’re not sure where he’s going, but it’s likely back to Trump Tower.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11.

Both teams of lawyers approached the bench.

Donald Trump remains seated alone at the defense table, mouth pursed.

Because of a scheduling issue with another court hearing in Florida, Trump’s team has requested that the sentence take place in mid-to late July.

Prosecutors don’t object.

According to Merchan, Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11 at 10:00 local time (15:00 BST), and the court will order a probation report.