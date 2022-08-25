Democrat Laura Loomer, Narrowly Lost To Republican Dan Webster In Florida

(CTN News) – The incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster narrowly defeated Democrat Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur banned from some social networks for anti-Muslim remarks.

Democrat Laura Loomer, a nationally known activist aligned with former President Donald Trump, had faced an unexpectedly tight race against Webster.

Democrat Webster, who has served central Florida districts since 2011, won the primary in Florida’s 11th District. It contains The Villages, the largest retirement community in the country and a stronghold for Republicans.

In 2020, Democrat Laura Loomer unsuccessfully ran for the House, winning the Republican primary but losing the general election to incumbent Democrat Lois Frankel in the Palm Beach-area seat that includes Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

Loomer regularly posted conspiracy theories and misinformation about Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress. One of them was the false claim that Omar and other Democrats planned to institute Sharia law in Minnesota.

A redrawn map that shuffled New York district lines threatened a progressive’s political career and led to one of Congress’s most powerful Democrats being ousted.

As a result of the scramble, Democratic primaries in the nation’s second-largest blue state were intensely contested, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to gain or lose power.

With voter turnout expected to be low in New York’s congressional election, there was an additional degree of uncertainty. Following the statewide and state assembly primaries two months ago, this was New York’s second primary election day this summer.

Voters in New York are not used to casting primary ballots so late in the summer, and many were finding their longstanding district lines had shifted, adding to their confusion.

The primary elections for U.S. House seats in Florida featured a test for a conservative firebrand who faced a federal investigation.

