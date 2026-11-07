Kazakh Fugative Wanted By Interpol Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET – Thai immigration police arrested a wanted Kazakh national in Phuket after discovering he was living secretly on the resort island. The 24-year-old suspect was wanted internationally for running an organized financial fraud syndicate in his home country.

Investigators acted swiftly after receiving an urgent tip from the Embassy of Kazakhstan and global law enforcement agencies. Officials confirmed the fugitive entered Thailand earlier this year and stayed unlawfully long after his legal travel permit expired.

Key Takeaways • A 24-year-old Kazakh fugitive was arrested in Patong, Phuket, after overstaying his Thai tourist visa by 185 days. • The suspect faces international charges for creating 20 shell companies that stole $1.2 million from the Kazakh government. • Thai immigration officials coordinated directly with Interpol and the Kazakh Embassy to track down and detain the fugitive.

The $1.2 Million Shell Company Scam

According to official police reports, the suspect allegedly operated a massive tax evasion ring using forged public corporate documents. He set up more than 20 fake companies to siphon illicit public funds into private bank accounts.

Auditors in Kazakhstan calculated the total state losses at over 560 million Kazakhstani tenge, roughly 41.7 million Thai baht. Consequently, international authorities issued an Interpol Red Notice to track down and detain the fugitive across global borders.

Court records indicate the criminal group used false nominee directors to withdraw untraceable cash payments. The young suspect subsequently fled his home country to avoid formal criminal prosecution, ultimately boarding an international flight to Thailand.

Undercover Tracking and Raid in Patong

Immigration officers from Phuket Immigration teamed up with provincial detective squads from Provincial Police Region 8. Joint undercover intelligence teams gathered neighborhood tips and tracked the fugitive down to a modest rental apartment in Patong.

When officers arrived at the residential building, they coordinated with the property manager to verify the tenant’s room. As soon as the suspect opened his room door, he saw the police officers and tried desperately to retreat.

Investigators promptly restrained the man before he could lock the room or dispose of any potential evidence. Officers quickly verified his biometric records and passport data through the national police database, confirming his identity as the wanted fugitive.

Severe Visa Overstay and Extradition Steps

A background check revealed that the suspect entered Thailand on a 60-day visa exemption on March 4. However, he never applied for an extension, resulting in an unlawful stay of 185 days past his original departure deadline.

During his initial police questioning, the young man admitted to overstaying his visa and confirmed his international criminal warrant. Thai police formally charged him with unlawful entry and residence before remanding him into custody for upcoming legal hearings.

Immigration Bureau Division 6 spokesman Pol. Col. Charoenpong Khantilo stated that Thailand will not serve as a safe haven for foreign fugitives. Thai authorities plan to complete domestic court proceedings quickly before handing the fugitive over for formal overseas extradition.

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