Pattaya News

Pattaya Scam Ring Busted in Massive 100M Baht Raid

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Pattaya Scam Ring Busted

PATTAYA – Police raided a condominium in central Pattaya and dismantled an active international fraud syndicate. Officers arrested eight suspects, including five Thai nationals and three Chinese citizens, during the coordinated operation. The gang operated online fraud schemes that deceived unsuspecting victims across Thailand.

Investigators linked the criminal group to extensive financial damages exceeding 100 million baht nationwide. The suspects coordinated multiple fraudulent schemes while hiding inside a residential complex in the tourist city.

Key Takeaways

  • Police arrested eight suspects (five Thai and three Chinese nationals) operating an illicit cyber fraud hub from a central Pattaya condo.
  • Investigators traced more than 100 million baht in public fraud losses back to the syndicate’s cross-border activities.
  • Officers confiscated 22 bank books, 35 ATM cards, 28 SIM cards, digital hardware, methamphetamine, and multiple crypto exchange accounts.

The anti-online fraud team entered the apartment under a search warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court. Officers executed the tactical sweep following reports about foreign networks running cyber scams locally. Inside the condominium, detectives found extensive electronic hardware and financial tools.

Police seized 22 bank books, 35 ATM cards, 28 mobile SIM cards, and 19 smartphones during the raid. In addition, officers recovered three laptop computers and 2.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine on site.

Mule Bank Accounts and Crypto Laundering Tactics

Investigators discovered an active trade in mule bank accounts between Thai locals and foreign accomplices. Criminals purchased these illicit accounts to route stolen money and hide the identities of ringleaders.

Furthermore, the scammers quickly converted illicit cash into digital assets to dodge financial oversight. They transferred funds through prominent cryptocurrency platforms including Binance, Bitkub, Maxbit, and imToken.

Consequently, tracing these complex multi-tier transactions required close cooperation across cybercrime intelligence divisions. Authorities continue to analyze electronic wallet logs to detect secondary conspirators.

Legal Charges and Ongoing Police Investigations

Officers charged the eight individuals with illegal financial account procurement and enabling unlawful money transfers. In addition, authorities filed drug possession and illicit drug consumption charges against suspects at the scene.

Officers escorted all eight suspects to the Pattaya City Police Station for immediate processing. Meanwhile, forensic investigators are expanding the inquiry to identify higher-level syndicate controllers across international borders.

Cybercrime officials also reminded the public never to sell personal bank accounts or identity documents to third parties. Assisting scam gangs carries severe prison sentences and permanent blacklisting across the national financial system.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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