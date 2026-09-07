British Influencer Dies After Penile Enlargement Procedure in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A 43-year-old British-Nigerian social media influencer has died following a fatal cosmetic treatment. Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo passed away during a vacation with his wife in Bangkok, Thailand. His sudden death was triggered by severe complications from a penis enlargement procedure at a local clinic.

During the elective treatment, doctors injected Ubiribo with 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine. Medical experts discovered that these chemical substances travelled into his bloodstream and reached his lungs. This physical reaction contributed directly to a severe pulmonary embolism that ultimately caused his death.

Key Takeaways

Igho Ubiribo, a British-Nigerian influencer, died from a pulmonary embolism after a penile enlargement procedure in Bangkok.

The cosmetic treatment involved injections of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine, which travelled to his lungs and blocked blood flow.

Genital filler procedures can cost up to US$9,000, and the aesthetic effects typically last for just six to nine months.

The timeline of these tragic events clearly highlights how quickly the medical emergency unfolded. After leaving the unnamed Bangkok clinic, Ubiribo went to get a massage with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen. While at the spa, he began complaining of sudden chest pain and then fainted twice.

Emergency responders quickly rushed the young influencer to Sukhumvit Hospital for urgent medical care. He was initially alert enough to speak with the medical staff about his deteriorating condition. However, he quickly lost consciousness before doctors could successfully perform a recommended CT scan.

Medical professionals diagnosed him with a pulmonary embolism and moved him into the intensive care unit. Hospital staff performed continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation for more than 100 minutes to save his life. Sadly, their extensive resuscitation efforts failed, and he died in the early hours of March 6.

High Costs and Deadly Risks of Genital Fillers

A recent UK coroner’s inquest confirmed the exact medical cause of this sudden tragedy. A post-mortem examination found cellular material in his lungs that matched the injected hyaluronic acid. Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that the cosmetic procedure abroad directly caused the fatal blockage.

These types of cosmetic enhancements carry massive price tags alongside very significant physical risks. Hyaluronic acid filler procedures for penile enlargement can reportedly cost up to US$9,000. Despite the massive financial expense, the physical effects generally last for only around six to nine months.

Ubiribo was famous online for his luxury lifestyle, expensive designer clothes, and lavish international holidays. His tragic passing casts a harsh light on the growing modern trend of medical tourism. Many people travel abroad for cosmetic treatments without fully understanding the life-threatening medical risks involved.

Health professionals continuously warn that penile filler injections can lead to devastating and permanent health consequences. Medical complications can range from severe infections and painful scarring to fatal blood clots. Ubiribo’s story serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the extreme dangers hidden behind elective cosmetic surgeries.

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