Cappadocia: Most Popular Travel Destination in Turkey

Cappadocia Best Toursim Spot: Nevşehir is one of the unique tourism paradises of Turkey with its history and nature, its cultural heritage and the enrichment of the civilizations that lived in the region. Nevşehir is located in Central Anatolia Region. All of the provinces except Derinkuyu are in the middle of Kızılırmak basin.

Brief Information About Nevşehir

The Turks would call it “Muşkara” in this place, which has not been able to go beyond being a village since ancient times.

İbrâhim Pasha, a grand vizier and sultana dâmâd who grew up in this village, had built many works and enlarged this village and reconstructed it. “Nevşehir” which means “new city” has got the name.

Today, the region is an open air museum with beautiful rock churches, natural beauties, valleys and underground cities.

The famous Turkish thinker Haci Bektash-i Veli and Damat Ibrahim Pasha, who was one of the famous Grand Viziers of the Ottoman era, lived in this region and contributed to the positive development of culture and tourism movements. Nevşehir has a typical continental climate characterized by hot and dry summers and cold and rainy winters.

The Cappadocia region now has a great prospect in terms of tourism. Avanos, Ürgüp, Goreme, Akvadi, Uçhisar and Ortahisar Kaleleri, El Nazar Church, Aynalı Church, Güvercinlik Valley, Derinkuyu, Kaymaklı, Özkonak Underground Cities, Ihlara Valley, Selime Village, Çavuşin, Güllüdere Valley, Paşabağ-Zelve are some of the most important places that you should see.

The traditional Cappadocia houses which is made by carved rocks and Güvercinlikler indicate the authenticity of the place. Cappadocia is a paradise for those who want to discover difference places. You can easily visit these sights with Cappadocia tours.

While navigating through the canyons decorated with fairy chimneys, you can discover places you have never visited before, or if you are curious about photography, you can take photos that have never been shot before.

Fairy Chimneys

The flood waters descending from the slope of the valley and the erosion of the wind and the tuffs have caused interesting formations called ‘fairy chimneys’. The flooding of waters from steep slopes has caused cracking and breaking of hard rocks.

The slope is taut because of the deeper carving of the more easily worn out material found in the lower parts, so that conical shaped bodies are formed with the hat in the upper part. The body consists of tuff, tuffite and volcanic ash; The hat part consists of hard rocks such as lahar and ignimbrite.

Cappadocia Tours

One way to avoid the crowds is to book an organized tour. These tours can fit in many activities in a single day, including entrance fees and lunch. In addition to organized tours, there are excellent public transport links throughout Cappadocia.

These tours are recommended for those with limited time and desire to visit several places in one day. If you want to see as much as possible, a Highlights of Cappadocia tour is ideal. This tour will pick you up from your hotel and provide you with entry fees to all the attractions as well as lunch.

There is also Cappadocia tour from Istanbul which starts from your hotel in Istanbul and ends at an airport in Istanbul.

Hot Air Balloon Tours

Tours with hot air balloons that are becoming one of the icons of Cappadocia are the most effective way to see the unique beauty of the region.

What to Eat?

Molasses made from local grapes, Avanos pottery kebab, Acigöl’s pumpkin dessert, Lemon and grapefruits stored in Ortahisar’s caves, and Ortahisar’s delicious apricots must be tasted.

What to Buy?

Pottery, leather works, carpets, decorative items made of onyx stone can be purchased as gift goods.

If you love travelling to new good places then Cappadocia should be on your list. It is a very beautiful and a very good place that is to be seen. People from various parts of the globe come to visit this place which is really very beautiful.

The place is situated in the turkey province and the food is really very delicious. The touristic part of this region mainly includes the four parts that is the Nevsehir, Kayseri, Aksaray and Nigde. These places will give you a very good experience. Hot air ballooning is very popular in this part which provides you a good way to remember the city.

Related CTN News:

Malaysian Tourists In Thailand Expected To Outnumber Those From India

Thailand Eases Entry Rules For Tourists, Scraps Outdoor Mask Policy

Koh Phangan Greets 20,000 Tourists for Full Moon Party