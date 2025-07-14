Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Chiang Rai and Other Northern Provinces

CHIANG RAI – Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai has faced unpredictable weather all week, including strong winds and heavy rain. People living near the Sai River and in low-lying areas are worried about flash floods and rising water.

Thick rain clouds covered both the Thai and Myanmar sides of Mae Sai, making the area gloomy and dark.

Several parts of Chiang Rai province reported flooding and water overflowing onto roads. On 12 July, floodwater covered part of Highway 1020 at kilometre 18 in Moo 14, Huai Sak subdistrict in Mueang Chiang Rai. Motorbikes mainly use this spot.

Local authorities placed barriers and warning lights to alert drivers. The water level has started to drop slowly. If it does not rain again soon, the situation should improve by today, 13 July. Water also pooled in the community areas of Moo 8 and Moo 24, but this is expected to clear up within a short time.

Another affected area is Ban Sansai in Charern Muang subdistrict, Phan district. Floodwater from the forest swamped about 10 homes between Ban Sansai and Ban Huai Dok Un. The flood also spilt onto Phahon Yothin Road, a key route from Chiang Rai city to Phan district, causing traffic delays for locals.

Mr Surachet Puynoi, the Phan district chief, said that water flowing from Mae Lao district led to flooding on the inbound side of Phahon Yothin Road near Charern Muang. The water level has since dropped, and traffic is now back to normal. Water in the affected communities is also receding.

The Huai Eang stream overflowed into homes in the Doi Lan subdistrict, Muang Chiang Rai. Three villages were hit hardest: Ban Lo Pa Tum, Ban Mai Nam Yen and Ban Pong O. Doi Lan mayor Chamnong Chaiyanat inspected the scene and shared that heavy rainfall overnight caused fast-moving water to flood communities along the stream.

While the worst-affected villages experienced about five hours of flooding, water levels began to recede, and help was on the way for residents.

Chiang Rai’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has told all units to stay alert for more rain and keep track of water levels from the mountains. Rescue teams, equipment, and machinery are on standby around the clock to support residents if needed.

Light to moderate rainfall still covers many areas, so the risk is not over yet.

Phrae

In Phrae, constant overnight rain led to flash floods in the Soong district. Floodwaters surged through homes and a well-known fermented pork factory, causing major losses. At least 60 homes in Ban Thok Kha village, Dan Chumphon subdistrict, were affected. Many residents struggled to save their belongings in time.

Floodwaters covered both lanes of the Soong-Phrae road, forcing police to restrict traffic to one lane. Highway authorities worked to drain water from the road. In the Ban Klang subdistrict, rapid water flow threatened the Nong Khum weir. Workers used excavators to dig channels and relieve the pressure to prevent collapse.

The famous Mae Nam Oi fermented pork factory in Ban Khok Kha, Soong district, suffered heavy damage. The owner, Pornchanok Sangson, said this flood was worse than in previous years. Rain fell all night, and floodwater rushed in by morning, damaging most of the electric equipment used for making the products.

Deputy Phrae governor Chaisit Chaisamritpol said that most of the affected areas in Soong district are farmland located in low-lying basins, causing water to collect and flood three villages.

The flooding resulted from intense rainfall rather than river overflow. Aid agencies have stepped in to help, but large volumes of water remain trapped in fields. In Rong Kwang district, overflow from the Mae Kham Mi River and its branches flooded more villages, though water levels started to drop soon after.

Uttaradit

In Uttaradit, runoff from Ban Khok and Fak Tha districts flowed into the lower part of Nam Pad district and caused widespread damage. Main roads such as route 1339 between Nam Pad and Ban Pramong Pak Nai became impassable before the Nam Pad River bridge in Ban Suan, Saen To subdistrict. Cars could not pass.

The same happened on the Sirikit Dam-Sam Yaek Sak Yai route at the Hua Ngachang bridge in Ban Than, where water rose above the bridge by over 1.2 metres. Traffic was diverted, and drivers were told to use other routes.

Efforts to help flood victims are ongoing. Teams from many agencies, including border patrol police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Naruebodin Sintharanop from unit 316, used drones to locate stranded people, including the elderly and sick. Some residents refused to leave their homes, worried about their possessions.

Officials provided food and supplies to help ease their hardship. Uttaradit governor Siriwat Bupphacharoen visited Den Lek subdistrict in Nam Pad, where flash floods from the Nam Pad River had swept through six villages, affecting 175 families and damaging over 1,100 rai of farmland.

The Meteorological Department issued a warning about more heavy rain and strong winds for northern Thailand and the upper Andaman Sea. The advisory explained that heavy rain would hit areas such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Phrae in the north, as well as parts of the upper northeast.

A monsoon trough is passing over northern Myanmar, northern Thailand, upper northeastern Thailand and northern Vietnam, while a low-pressure area covers the upper northeast. The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is also strong.

People in these areas should be alert for further heavy rainfall, possible flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and low-lying locations. It’s best to avoid travelling through stormy areas and roads with repeated flooding.

