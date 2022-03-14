31.8 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsNorthern Thailand

15 Stranded Ukrainians Help Yellow Raise Money in Chiang Mai

By CTN News
0
49
15 Ukrainians in Chiang Mai Help Yellow Chiang Mai Fundraiser
15 Ukrainians in Chiang Mai Help Yellow Chiang Mai Fundraiser

Must read

CTN Newshttps://chiangraitimes.com

Just a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, fifteen young Ukrainian programmers arrived at Yellow in Chiang Mai.

Their purpose in coming to Chiang Mai was to work on a joint French-Ukrainian project at Yellow, an incubator and co-working space mainly populated by people in the crypto/blockchain industry.

The conflict caught these young programmers, developers, and their partners off-guard, and now they are stranded in Chiang Mai for the foreseeable future.

In support of the Ukraine cause, Yellow, along with Craig Parkin, a U.S. ex-pat who visits Yellow occasionally, decided to hold a fundraiser to help Ukrainians.

More than 60 people attended Craig’s 88 Place riverside home on Saturday evening. Yellow and Craig plan to announce how much they raised and where they plan to send the money raised in the coming days.

For more information and updates on how to help and where the funds will be used, visit Yellow.

Yellow Chiang Mai Fundraiser

About Yellow

According to the Yellow website, they offer seed investments, mentorship, software solutions, and advisory services (STOs, token economics, marketing, fundraising, and listing) to blockchain startups.

​Providing the Blockchain community with physical hubs (co-working spaces), live events (conferences and meetups), and original news and entertainment.

​Giving back to Thailand’s underprivileged through a registered non-profit charity.

Yellow Capital offers seed funding to early-stage blockchain startups and crypto/token asset-related businesses.

Each dollar they spend should make a lasting difference in the world, so we focus primarily on projects that aim to mass-adopt blockchain technology. We want blockchain to be the next Google or Facebook.

Their long-term partnerships are deeply ingrained in our dealings with new projects. Yellow provides unique solutions and talent to fill the common gaps found on many new teams, making us a more integrated partner than many of our competitors.

Meet Yellow’s Stranded Ukrainians

Previous articleTennis Heckler Brings Naomi Osaka to Tears at Indian Wells 2022
Next articleTom Brady’s Touchdown Football Sells for US$518,000

More News

Load more

Latest News

News

Chiang Mai to Open Complete Province for Songkran Festival 2022

Learning

Pi Day 2022 Mathematicians and Bakers Keen to Celebrate

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Governor Helps Thais Duped By China Gang Members in Laos

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #17 Daily Song March 14, 2022

Gaming

Wordle #268 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 14, 2022

Sports

Tom Brady’s Touchdown Football Sells for US$518,000

Sports

Tennis Heckler Brings Naomi Osaka to Tears at Indian Wells 2022

News

Saudi Arabia Executes a Record 81 Convicts in a Single Day

News

North Korea Test Biden With 2 Ballistic Missile Tests

Lifestyles

Bridal Asia Event 2022, A Paradise For Every New Bride

Lifestyles

101 How To Buy Land In Metaverse 2022.

Tech

Best iOS Hackers For Hire a Hacker Service.

News

YouTube Blocks Putin’s State-Linked Media Worldwide

Tech

5 Qualities of a Good Virtual Assistant

Learning

Ask a Lawyer: 6 Steps to Prepare for a Wrongful Death Case

News

Health Authorities Warn Over Water Pouring During Songkran Festival 2022

Learning

The Top Safe Cleaning Products for Your Home

Business

Oil Prices Impact Heavily on Asia Stock Markets in 2022

News

More than 5,000 Russian Tourists Stranded in Thailand

Health

How to Relieve Job Stress After a Long 9 to 5 Day

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks