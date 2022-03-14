15 Stranded Ukrainians Help Yellow Raise Money in Chiang Mai

Just a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, fifteen young Ukrainian programmers arrived at Yellow in Chiang Mai.

Their purpose in coming to Chiang Mai was to work on a joint French-Ukrainian project at Yellow, an incubator and co-working space mainly populated by people in the crypto/blockchain industry.

The conflict caught these young programmers, developers, and their partners off-guard, and now they are stranded in Chiang Mai for the foreseeable future.

In support of the Ukraine cause, Yellow, along with Craig Parkin, a U.S. ex-pat who visits Yellow occasionally, decided to hold a fundraiser to help Ukrainians.

More than 60 people attended Craig’s 88 Place riverside home on Saturday evening. Yellow and Craig plan to announce how much they raised and where they plan to send the money raised in the coming days.

For more information and updates on how to help and where the funds will be used, visit Yellow.

