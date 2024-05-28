World Economic Forum (WEF) Cuts Thailand’s Tourism Ranking By 10 Points

Tourism operators are dissatisfied with the government for failing to improve Thailand’s standing in the travel and tourism development index, which fell from 36th to 47th in the most recent World Economic Forum (WEF) index.

The drop was also greater than the one recorded in the 2021 WEF index, when Thailand went from 35th to 36th place due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three Southeast Asian countries outperformed Thailand: Singapore (ranked 13th), Indonesia (Bali) (22nd), and Malaysia (35th). Thailand also dropped six ranks from 2019, below the worldwide average of 117 countries by 3.9%.

Thailand, classed as an upper-middle-income country in this index, had the lowest score in tourism services and infrastructure at 2.18 out of 7, while the total index of infrastructure and services had a low average score of 3.61.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, head of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), stated that the index demonstrated that the post-pandemic tourism recovery was based on existing selling features rather than improving and developing services and infrastructure.

Concept to attract tourists

“Since the last government, we have been dissatisfied that the master plan for growing the tourism industry has not materialized. The present government may have a fantastic concept to attract tourists, such as the visa-free policy, but when it comes to planning for infrastructure and service improvements, we haven’t seen much difference from the previous government,” he added.

Mr Sisdivachr stated that Atta and other tourism associations affiliated with the Federation of Thai Tourism Associations will present a white paper to Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanich on May 30, when he attends Atta’s monthly meeting.

The white paper identifies challenges and impediments to Thailand’s tourism industry development, highlighting the need for a solid long-term plan as well as increased effort and collaboration from all stakeholders, both public and private.

Mr Sisdivachr claimed that the current government spent too much time touring provinces during cabinet meeting roadshows in recent months, preventing the tourism minister from focusing on his primary task, which is to improve the quality of the tourist experience.

Increase tourism revenues

He stated that not all provinces visited by the cabinet have the potential to increase tourism revenues.

Instead of providing ineffective assistance, the government should choose provinces with high potential in terms of attractions and resources, and it should have begun planning necessary infrastructure from the start by assessing possible demand in each province, such as improving air and land connectivity.

He stated that the tourist industry has been unable to make rapid development over the last nine months due to a shuffle in the tourism minister’s office, resulting in a lack of continuity.

“If the current government can still not expedite the tourism development plan or solve existing obstacles, our ranking in the WEF index might again drop lower than this,” added Sisdivachr.

Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum (WEF), an international organization that brings together political and commercial leaders every year to address challenges affecting the global economy.

WEF Founder Klaus Schwab stepping down

The World Economic Forum stated on Tuesday that its founder, Klaus Schwab, is leaving the organization’s day-to-day management after more than 50 years in charge.

The forum stated that the move was part of a multiyear initiative to alter its management structure, transferring governance to a president and managing board. Børge Brende is the current president of the WEF.

The forum did not announce who will succeed Schwab as the face of its prestigious annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The WEF said the leadership transition will be completed by the next Davos meeting in January 2025.