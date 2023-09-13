US Congress Launches Impeachment Inquiry on President Joe Biden

The United States Speaker of the House has directed a House of Representatives committee to launch an impeachment inquiry into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s family.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that a House Oversight Committee investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy told reporters during a brief news conference outside his Capitol office.

“Therefore, I am directing our House committee to launch an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden today.”

McCarthy stated that at least six distinct allegations contributed to the decision.

First, he cited the findings of the House Oversight Committee that Biden “did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”

According to evidence collected by the committee, Biden claimed he never discussed his family’s business dealings with them, despite having done so at least 16 times.

McCarthy also cited bank records indicating that “nearly $20 million in payments were made through shell companies to Biden family members and associates.”

The House Oversight Committee announced in August that it had discovered bank records indicating that Biden businesses received millions from business schemes in Romania and China and that nine Biden family members, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures.

McCarthy also stated that the Treasury Department is aware of “more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks.”

CBS News reported in April 2022 that U.S. Banks had flagged over 150 suspicious financial transactions from Hunter and James Biden, including “large” wire transfers.

McCarthy cited an FBI informant who claimed that both president Joe Biden and his son received $5 million in bribes.

McCarthy cited Joe Biden using “his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma Ukrainian energy company,” referencing recent revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop that then-Vice President Biden used private or alias accounts to send Hunter government information.

According to a Wall Street Journal editorial, “one email alerted Hunter to a call the vice president made to then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko—at the same time that Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma.”

Hunter Biden used his business email in 2014 to write to his father’s ‘Robinware’ account, requesting that the vice president contact him prior to making a specific government staffing decision. “Re Johnny, please call me right away, Dad,” Joe replied.

McCarthy concluded, likely in reference to the Justice Department’s handling of its investigation of Hunter Biden, “Despite the serious allegations, it appears that the president’s family has received special treatment from Biden’s administration — treatment they would not have received if they were not related to the president.”

“Eyewitnesses have also testified that the president participated in multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners, which resulted in cars and millions of dollars going to his son and his son’s business partners,” he stated.

McCarthy is under increasing pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden, and this move is certain to further divide legislators as they struggle to pass legislation by the end of September to avoid a government shutdown.

Republicans, who now control the House by a razor-thin margin, have accused Biden, a Democrat, of profiting from his son Hunter Biden’s international business ventures while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

According to a transcript released last month, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devin Archer, testified at a House hearing that Hunter sold the “illusion” of access to power while his father was vice president.

McCarthy has indicated he will proceed with the investigation without a full vote in the House, where the Republican majority is razor-thin.

The US Constitution does not require the chamber’s consent for an impeachment investigation, but in the past, speakers have sought the approval of lawmakers.

The Constitution authorities Congress to impeach federal officials, including the president, for treason, bribery, and “other high crimes and misdemeanors”

A president can be removed from office if the House votes with a simple majority to approve articles of impeachment and the Senate votes with a two-thirds majority to convict after a trial.

However, any effort to impeach Biden would be unlikely to succeed. Even if the Republican-controlled House votes to impeach Biden, which is unlikely given the party’s razor-thin vote margin of 222-212, the impeachment would almost certainly fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate.