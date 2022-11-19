Connect with us

Hakeem Jeffries Makes Historic Bid To Be Nancy Pelosi's Successor
(CTN NEWS) – Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York declared his own historic bid to lead the House Democrats and become the first Black American to lead a major U.S. political party in Congress on Friday.

The day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she would stand down.

The 52-year-old Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Pelosi and her leadership team, calling them “famous figures” while urging his coworkers to take advantage of this.

“once-in-a-generation opportunity to further unleash our entire potential as a team.”

As the Democratic Party strives to regain majority status in the House after Republicans won power in the midterm elections.

Hakeem Jeffries promised to establish an inclusive leadership that draws on all members of the diverse Democratic caucus.

In a letter to fellow lawmakers, he wrote, “The House Democratic Caucus is the truest depiction of the wonderful mosaic of the American people.”

“We’re getting ready to reach the deadline once more, so I’m writing to respectfully seek for your support for the job of House Democratic Leader.”

After Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would step down after 20 years as the leader of the House Democrats, the younger generation wasted no time in getting ready to take their place.

Not just Hakeem Jeffries but Rep. Katherine Clark and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California — who worked together as a lower-rung leadership team — have all submitted their bids for the top three spots in House Democratic leadership.

Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, who is also 82, said Thursday that he would support Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar. His future plans were not discussed.

To ensure a seamless transition when Pelosi and the other two top Democrats, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, leave down, the trio has been working together for years.

After the Thanksgiving break, the House Democrats’ caucus will convene in secret to elect its members. Aguilar, Clark, and Hakeem Jeffries have no declared opponents as of yet.

Pelosi informed the media that she would not endorse anyone, as she felt it was better to let new leaders rise on their own rather than “anoint” them. However, she enthusiastically supported the probable new leaders on Friday.

With pride, thanks, and confidence in their skills, Pelosi said in a statement released on Friday,

“I commend Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar for being ready and willing to assume this enormous duty.”

