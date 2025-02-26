Tour Bus Crash Leaves 18 Dead, 32 Wounded in Central Thailand

A tragic tour bus accident in central Thailand’s Prachin Buri province has claimed 18 lives and left 32 others injured. The tour bus was part of three buses carrying around 200 people on a community study tour. It overturned on a downhill stretch of road in Nadi district, Prachin Buri.

The group travelled from Bueng Kan province, along the Mekong River, to Rayong for a five-day Community Waste Bank Development study program organized by Phon Charoen Municipality.

The Prachin Buri Road Safety Centre reported the accident occurred around 3:20 a.m. near kilometre marker 210-500 on Highway 304 in the Nadi district of Prachin Buri province. The bus veered off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned after the driver lost control on the downhill section.

Seventeen of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one died later in hospital. Among the 32 injured passengers, 19 were taken to Nadi Hospital, and 13 were sent to Kabin Buri Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Tour Bus Crashes in Thailand

Thailand faced a devastating tragedy in 2024 when a horrific tour bus accident claimed the lives of 20 schoolchildren and three teachers. The victims lost their lives in a fire that broke out after their bus collided with a highway divider near Bangkok.

The crash happened on October 1 as the group travelled to Nonthaburi during the second leg of a school trip. While three passengers sustained severe injuries, nearly half of the people on board managed to escape the flames.

Survivors and the public expressed outrage at the high number of deaths, with many blaming the incident on poor safety measures and weak enforcement of regulations.