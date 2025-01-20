Thaksin Shinawatra Pledges 1 Million Housing Units for Low-Income Thais

Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister and de facto head of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, committed to creating one million housing units for low-income people during a rally in Bueng Kan province.

Following the launch of the government’s Home for Thais plan late last week, Thaksin Shinawatra stated that approximately 31 million individuals had indicated an interest in signing up for a unit, with hundreds of thousands already registered.

On Sunday, he addressed a campaign rally in Bueng Kan province, preparing for the provincial administrative organization elections scheduled for February 1.

He said the demand is enormous, and just approximately 7,000 homes have been erected thus far.

Given the extraordinary demand for housing, he announced that the government plans to construct a minimum of 100,000 additional apartments this year and another 100,000 next year.

He stated that the project’s goal is to produce one million apartments.

Thaksin Shinawatra Reflects on Past Success with Rubber Industry Expansion

Thaksin Shinawatra stated that he has been considering creating housing and specific condos for low-income individuals who live and work in Bangkok since he led the Thai Rak Thai Party, the precursor to Pheu Thai.

He stated that he envisioned these housing complexes erected conveniently along the electric train system, with each journey costing no more than 20 baht. He also suggested that Bangkok’s rail transportation system be expanded further to connect with those in other provinces.

In 2003, Thaksin Shinawatra claimed he was responsible for cancelling the previous government’s cabinet decision that limited rubber production when prices were low.

He claimed to see latent potential in the sector and instead ordered an increase of 1 million rai at the time while looking for new markets where Thailand could demand a higher, fairer price.

Thaksin Shinawatra stated that developing rubber-growing areas in Bueng Kan proves he made the right decision.

The former premier also promised to be harder on drug problems, as he was many years before, stating drug users would be sent to rehab as soon as possible and drug dealers would be dealt with.

“These drug dealers will be forced to stop their illicit activity soon. “They’ve been left to make easy money for too long,” he remarked.

“Be careful; you will lose all assets [acquired illegally through drug trading]. Houses and cars purchased will be taken, and you will be imprisoned.

Thaksin Shinawatra promised more excellent projects, including the next phase of the digital money giveaway scheme for individuals under 60.