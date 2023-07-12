Connect with us

News Regional News

Thailand's Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million
Advertisement

News News Asia

China and Russia Say NATO and the West Pushing World War

News

The New York Times Pivots Sports Coverage Strategy With The Athletic Partnership

News

UK Wage Growth Surges, Easing Inflationary Pressure but Signals of Labor Market Slowdown

News News Asia

Helicopter Transporting 6 Tourists Crashes Near Mount Everest

News

India Imposes 28% Tax on Online Gaming Firms

News Regional News

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand

News Regional News

School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Works With Vietnam to Tackles Cat and Dog Meat Trade

News

World Population Day: Global Milestones, Declining Growth, And Implications For The Future

News Asia News

Saudi Arabia Deposits $2 Billion In State Bank of Pakistan, Boosting Foreign Exchange Reserves

Business News

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

News Northern Thailand

Court Finds PM Failed to Protect Citizens from PM2.5 Air Pollutants in Northern Thailand

News

US Marine Corps Leadership In Limbo As Senator's Abortion Protest Blocks Military Appointments

News

BBC Presenter Scandal: Teenager Denies Inappropriate Conduct As Investigation Unfolds

News

Unprecedented Climate Crisis In Florida: Heatwave, Coral Bleaching, And Sahara Dust Exacerbate Challenges

News

President Biden And President Zelensky To Meet At NATO Summit: Unity, Ukraine, And Security On The Agenda

News Politics

Biden Corruption Whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft Suddenly Hit with Federal Charges

News Northern Thailand

Police Find 4 Dead after Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand

News

Thailand’s Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million

Thailand’s Customs Department issued a statement saying that the internal investigation will be completed within 15 days after the agency opened a watch auction offering at least four fake luxury watches worth 9.1 million baht from brands such as Rolex, Richard Mille, and Patek Phillips.

Panthong Loikulnan, a Customs Department official, apologized after a recent auction of 13 seized fake luxury watches revealed that at least four of the watches were counterfeit. Following concerns about the July 6 auction, the money of the auction winners was reimbursed.

Fake luxury watches

The customs administration has already formed a committee to investigate the public’s suspicions about whether these luxury watches were already counterfeit when they were confiscated or if they were later faked.

During a Customs operation at the Siam Square One retail store, these watches were seized. One of the 14 watches discovered was a counterfeit, while the rest were legal. As a result, Customs said on June 28 that the agency will hold a product demonstration on July 5, and the results would be announced on July 6. There were a total of 18 participants.

“We sincerely wish to accept responsibility and apologise for the error.” We sincerely apologise for including counterfeit luxury watches in the auction. “Customs verified the authenticity of the products prior to the auction,” Panthong explained.

fake luxury watches

Panthong further stated that he discussed the auction procedure with Customs Director General Pachara Anantasilp in order to avoid making such mistakes in the future. In the event that an auction participant brings the product for external verification, the department is considering engaging with a verification specialist for inspection and will minimise the requirements.

Previously, the participant was required to turn in 25% of the total auction value. The department also stated that the future auction will be postponed until internal protocols are adjusted.

One of the bidders who received the false watch, Kittanachai Chimsutti, claimed he trusted the organisation and was unhappy. When he sent a picture of the watch for verification, he was told right away that it was a forgery. He will seek restitution because he thinks this action a squandered opportunity, and receiving fake  luxury watches saddens him.

Buying Luxury Watches as an Investment

Buying Luxury Watches as an Investment
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs