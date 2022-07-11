Spanish Woman, 21 Drowns in High Seas in Ko Chang, Thailand

A 21-year-old Spanish woman has died and her male companion from France is missing after the two went swimming in stormy seas off Lonely Beach on Ko Chang Island.

At about 7 am, District Chief Termsak Sertsri was alerted by local residents that two tourists had entered the sea with high waves off Lonely Beach.

There was no other information about the two tourists.

There was a red flag erected at the beach warning tourists not to swim in stormy waters.

In response to the incident, the safety center mobilized rescue volunteers and local officials.

The village chief said jet skis were used to search for the two tourists about 300 metres from the shore.

Approximately 300 metres south of Lonely Beach, the female Spanish tourist, 21, was found floating at about 8.10 am. Despite providing her with CPR, she was found to be without vital signs.

It was still unknown where the 22-year-old French tourist was.

As a result of the strong wind and high waves, the search was called off at 11 am. Mr. Termsak said rescue volunteers and officials continued to scan the waves from the beach with binoculars.

The two European tourists were staying at the Nature Beach Resort Hotel. On Sunday morning, they told the hotel staff that they would go out to watch the sunrise.

However, the two instead went to Lonely Beach, which is on the west side of the island.

Mu Ko Chang National Park is currently drenched in rain and waves, according to its District Chief, Mr. Dusit Samutrakpong.

He said it is advisable for tourists to take precautions when entering the sea, especially when a warning red flag is displayed.

Ko Chang, one of the largest Thai islands in the Gulf of Thailand, contains dense, steep jungles. There are man hotels in Ko Chang for backpackers and tourists.

Mu Ko Chang National Park, a preserve with hiking trails and waterfalls such as the tiered Klong Plu, covers the interior and extends to offshore coral reefs.

The coast is dotted with beaches and villages including Bang Bao, built on piers. Lonely Beach has a waterfront party scene that attracts backpackers.