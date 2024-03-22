Connect with us

Thailand and UK Forge Strategic Partnership, Sign Agreement on Trade, Tourism, and Visa Exemptions
(CTN News) – Thailand and the United Kingdom signed a strategic partnership roadmap agreement on Wednesday (March 20), strengthening their existing bilateral ties.

Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, was greeted warmly by Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs as he arrived in town to sign the agreement. This was the UK envoy’s first visit to the kingdom.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two sides addressed trade and economic promotion as they launched the Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement proposal, which will build on the Enhanced Trade Partnership’s progress. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also joined the discussions.

“The promotion to strategic partnership is a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations, as they will commemorate the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Thailand’s first strategic collaboration in Europe is with the United Kingdom, according to the government.

Other issues raised during the conference were security cooperation, research and technology, tourism, education, and, in particular, visa waivers for Thai ordinary passport holders.

2603705 1

The Srettha administration is reported to be keen on encouraging tourism by eliminating the need for a visa.

Earlier this month, Srettha revealed that he had received a positive reaction from the European Union over the possibility of a Schengen visa waiver for Thai citizens.

The move follows Thailand and China’s visa-free deal, which took effect on March 1. The partnership allows citizens of both countries to freely visit each other’s countries.

Representatives from both countries also discussed regional issues, such as the situation in Myanmar and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Thai side thanked the UK for its support of Thailand’s bid for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

On February 8, the Thai prime minister signed a letter of intent to join the OECD and formed a committee to advocate for admittance in the hopes of being recognized for its worldwide economic standards, which will assist attract trade and investment to the country.
