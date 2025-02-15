Thailand Mobilizes to Receive 7,000 Victims Trafficked By Chinese Scam Gangs

Thailand is preparing to receive 7,000 victims of human trafficking from Chinese call centre scam operation in Myanmar, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told a press briefing yesterday.

This move follows the release of over 300 trafficking victims by the Myanmar army, who have already been transferred to Thailand’s Tak and Chiang Rai provinces in the north.

“We’re coordinating with their home countries to ensure they return directly without having to stay in Tak province,” Phumtham said.

Embassies from across Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and countries like Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia have offered to help repatriate their nationals.

Phumtham highlighted that these efforts show the effectiveness of border control measures and collaboration with other nations. He also mentioned that China has thanked Thailand for its work against call centre scams and is preparing to bring home its citizens who were exploited by such operations.

In related developments, Thai immigration police announced plans to return 10 Chinese nationals involved in the kidnapping of actor Wang Xing (above image) to China. This announcement comes as authorities ramp up efforts to crack down on scam gangs in the region.

Wang Xing was reported missing in January after being tricked into travelling to Thailand with the promise of a high-paying acting job. Thai police eventually located him in Myanmar, and he has since returned to China.

His disappearance gained significant attention in China after his girlfriend launched a social media campaign to highlight his situation. The incident spurred an international crackdown on these longstanding criminal networks.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people have been deceived or abducted by these criminal groups and forced into illegal online activities, generating billions in annual losses across Southeast Asia.

The 10 Chinese suspects, who were based in Myawaddy, were allegedly targeting Chinese victims, said Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, an inspector-general with the Royal Thai Police. They were intercepted in Thailand while en route to Cambodia and will now face legal action in China.

China has reportedly provided Thailand with the names of 3,700 individuals suspected of operating fraud centres in Myanmar, according to Pol Gen Thatchai. Earlier this month, the Thai government took further action by cutting off electricity, fuel, and internet supplies to areas in Myanmar known for hosting illegal operations.

This reflects growing concerns over the impact of these scams on Thailand’s economy, especially its tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is also pursuing the arrest of Saw Chit Thu (above image) of the Karen National Army (KNA), previously known as the Border Guard Force (BGF). He is believed to be involved in illegal activities, including human trafficking.

Saw Chit Thu reportedly oversees the operation of the Shwe Kokko scam hub in Myawaddy, allegedly in partnership with Yatai International, a company owned by Chinese gambling tycoon She Zhijiang.

The DSI has requested arrest warrants for Saw Chit Thu and two other BGF leaders, Lt Col Mote Thone and Maj Tin Win, accusing them of trafficking Indian nationals to work in call centre scams.

