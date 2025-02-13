Myanmar Army Frees Over 300 Victims from Call-Centre Scam Gangs

Thailand is gearing up to receive a wave of foreign victims freed from call-centre scam operations in Myanmar, following the country’s decision to cut off fuel, power and internet services. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told a press briefing Thursday.

This announcement came shortly after the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) transferred 261 victims to Thailand for repatriation. They arrived in Phop Phra district of Tak province, at about 4:30 pm after being rescued from KK Park and Shwe Kokko entertainment complexes.

Thai authorities reported that these individuals will undergo questioning before being sent back to their home countries with help from their embassies. As seen in previous incidents, some may have been trafficked, while others might have joined the scams willingly.

Mr. Phumtham told reporters that he was informed Myanmar planned to send 53 foreigners to the Phop Phra district of Tak, as they were unable to care for them. However, the Defence Ministry later updated the number to 261.

Approximately 7,000 more victims remain in Myanmar, awaiting freedom. The goal is to coordinate their direct return to their respective countries without prolonged stays in Thailand, he said.

The initial group of 53 included individuals from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Philippines.

Thai officials will interview all returnees about their experiences and check their backgrounds. If they aren’t scammers, returning them to their home countries might take three weeks to a month. Others could face legal action if involved in criminal activities.

Mr. Phumtham noted that although Thailand recognized that gangs were releasing trapped workers, it couldn’t accommodate everyone. “If their home countries won’t accept them, we won’t either,” he stated, adding that Thailand won’t establish a refugee camp for those coming from these scam centres.

Several countries have reached out to Thailand for assistance through their embassies. When victims arrive in Thailand, embassies will be informed to facilitate repatriation.

The government has also increased border security to manage any potential surge in people being released from these call centres, said Mr. Phumtham, who also serves as the defence minister.

He added that Thailand has communicated to Myanmar that sanctions on internet, fuel, and electricity will ease if Myanmar proves it is free of scam centres. “We are on the right track. We aren’t worried about threats to boycott our goods,” Mr. Phumtham commented.

Meanwhile, Myanmar authorities report over 100 people have been freed from scam centers in Tachilek City and moved to the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Their release comes as Tachilek authorities intensify efforts to crack down call centre gangs. and illegal casinos.

Police are intensifying actions against illegal migrants and scams. From January 20 to February 11, over 5,000 checkpoints were set up nationwide, with significant arrests of foreigners and seizure of illegal goods.

Thai police have taken strict measures against government officials involved in international crime. Two senior officers have been reassigned to administrative duties while being investigated.

Surveillance indicates call centre scams may shift from Myanmar to Pailin, Cambodia, due to increased Thai border pressure. Security along the Thai-Cambodia border is tight, preventing illegal crossings and scam operations. High-level discussions are in place to keep the border secure and reduce cross-border crimes.

Border sources indicated over 17,000 call-centre scam victims remain in Myanmar, with about 10,000 being Chinese nationals, while the rest hail from various countries.

Related News: