Thailand Ready to Host Sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on September 4

(CTN News) – Thailand is preparing to host the sixth Bimstec Summit on September 4 in Bangkok, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who will chair the event on behalf of the host country.

Bimstec is an acronym for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. It is an international organization composed of seven South and Southeast Asian countries. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are some countries that rely on the Bay of Bengal.

Thailand’s Preparations and Role

On Thursday, Mr Maris attended the second Bimstec foreign ministers’ retreat in New Delhi, where he announced Thailand’s readiness to host.

He believes the private sector should be important in translating government policies into measurable results.

In this regard, Thailand has proposed holding the Bimstec Young Entrepreneur Forum in conjunction with the summit. He stated that the event will serve as a platform for members of the new generation in member states to exchange thoughts on business.

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India and said Thailand was looking forward to welcoming him to the summit.

Mr Maris further emphasized Thailand’s strategic significance as a bridge between Bimstec and Asean, connecting South Asian and Southeast Asian markets with a combined population of over 4 billion.

The foreign ministers’ retreat was chaired by India’s Minister of External Affairs and attended by the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar, as well as Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nepal’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and the Bimstec secretary general.

Participants explored strategies to improve Bimstec in various fields, including sustainable development, the digital economy, and disaster management.

Mr Maris also emphasized the need for Bimstec to strengthen collaboration on non-traditional security concerns. Food security can be achieved by efficiently and responsibly leveraging the vast and resourceful Bay of Bengal, particularly fishery resources; human security can be achieved by promoting medical tourism and education; and energy security can be strengthened by cooperation on clean and renewable energy.

He also emphasized Thailand’s desire to exchange expertise with member states to build a more affluent and sustainable future.

