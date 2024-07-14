News

Thailand Urges to Expand Halal Food Market to Boost Economy

Thailand Expands Halal Food Market to Boost Economy

(CTN News) – The Thai National Halal Industry Committee (NHIC) held its inaugural meeting in 2024 to boost Thailand’s economy and open up new markets for halal food goods.

The project seeks to increase the international market for halal food items, notably those from the southern border provinces.

The conference was presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who stressed Thailand’s robust and secure food sector and the importance of this project. He highlighted the country’s strong supply chain, favorable climate, and dependable labor and transportation sectors.

Thailand’s Strategic Push in the Halal Food Market

Establishing the NHIC is a significant step towards creating new markets for Thai exports. Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul met with leaders from mostly Muslim countries, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Brunei’s Sultan.

The Prime Minister asked relevant agencies to promote halal food items globally while also supporting producer innovation and technology. He advocated for transparent budgeting within the Ministry of Industry to support the Halal Industry Center’s work.

The effort intends to raise living standards in the southern border provinces by creating jobs and improving wages, capitalizing on the region’s vast potential.

Srettha also visited halal product exhibits to promote various products to boost the halal industry’s potential.

Source: Nation Thailand

