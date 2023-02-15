Connect with us

News

Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years
Advertisement

News

New Zealand Expects More Deaths After Cyclone Gabrielle Kills 4

News

Indian Tax Department Searches BBC Offices For 2nd Straight Day

News

Experts Argue that Vaping and E-cigarettes Should Remain illegal in Thailand

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 15, 2023: 100% Working

News Asia News

China To Resume Short-Term Visa Approvals For South Korean Tourists

News

Thailand’s LGBTQ Couples Push for Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

News

Russia to Sell More than 80% of its Oil to “Friendly” Countries in 2023

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rain Feb 16-19

News Tourism

Thailand to Implement Foreigner 300 Baht Landing Tax June 1st

News Chiang Rai News Tourism

Chambers of Commerce Push For Direct Flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Warn Men Over Online Masturbation

News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Quality Worsens in Northern Thailand

News Lifestyles Southern Thailand

Man Walks 1200Km to Marry Sweetheart in Thailand

News Health Regional News

Thailand's Health Ministry Accuses Rural Doctor of Inciting Unrest on Facebook

News

Turkey Earthquake Kills More Than 35,410, Making It The Deadliest In Modern History

News Asia News

Pakistan Raises Natural Gas Taxes In Bailout Bid

News

India's Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices After Modi Documentary

News

Syria: Gunmen Attack Hospital Where Newborn Was Saved From Earthquake

Automotive Business News

Shoichiro Toyoda, Who Built Toyota Into A Global Automaker, Died At 97

News

Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon resigns after 8 years

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland and the eight-year face of the nation’s independence movement, has declared her intention to step down amid criticism of her efforts to make it simpler for individuals to legally alter their gender.

At a news conference held at her official residence in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Sturgeon made the decision and said that part of serving well is understanding when to clear the way for someone else.

She told reporters, “In my intellect and heart, I know that time is now. “That it’s the correct thing for myself, my party, and my nation.”

Since 2014, when Scots narrowly chose to remain a member of the United Kingdom, Sturgeon, 52, has served as the country’s leader.

While the independence referendum was touted as a once-in-a-generation choice, Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party have pushed for a second vote, claiming that the rules had altered as a condition of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)

A referendum result has been denied permission by the British government.

According to Scotland’s first female leader, she struggled with the choice to depart and insisted that it was “not a reaction to short-term constraints.”

Of course, the administration is currently facing challenging difficulties, but when has that ever not been the case?

She has been a steadfast supporter of both independence and legislation that would make it simpler for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, so the statement surprised political watchers.

The measure, which transgender rights advocates have hailed as a turning point, would allow Scots aged 16 or older to modify their identity documents’ gender designations without a doctor’s diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon reacts as she answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a news conference at St Andrews House, in Edinburgh, Britain, February 6, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The British government has delayed the law even though the Scottish parliament approved it because it would generate issues for authorities in other U.K. regions where a medical diagnosis is required before people can transition for legal reasons.

Insisting that the vetoing of the law by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration was a “deep blunder,” Sturgeon has pledged to sue the British government in court.

Sturgeon has come under fire from some SNP members for stating that she would effectively hold an independence referendum during the upcoming election for the Scottish parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)

Next month, the party will have a conference to discuss the plan, during which some members will argue that it won’t work, and others will accuse Sturgeon of waiting too long to move forward.

Some party members who opposed the gender recognition measure claimed it disregarded the need to safeguard single-sex facilities for women, such as domestic abuse shelters and rape crisis centers.

Although Scotland is still a part of the United Kingdom, it has a semi-autonomous government with extensive authority over several areas, including health care, just like Wales and Northern Ireland do.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

New Zealand Expects More Deaths After Cyclone Gabrielle Kills 4

Indian Tax Department Searches BBC Offices For 2nd Straight Day

Experts Argue that Vaping and E-cigarettes Should Remain illegal in Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading