Thailand Emerges as Asia's Leading Ice Cream Exporter with 7.3% Year-on-Year Growth
Thailand Emerges as Asia's Leading Ice Cream Exporter with 7.3% Year-on-Year Growth

(CTN News) – After the European Union, the United States, and the UK, Thailand is Asia’s second-largest exporter of ice cream and the fourth-largest globally. The amount of ice cream exported from Thailand last year totalled US$148.21 million, or 5.1 billion baht, representing a 7.3% increase from last year.

During the first month of this year alone, exports of the sweet treat were valued at US$9.91 million, which is a 10.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement issued today, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Thai Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said that the exports of Thai ice cream have been growing at an average of 12.43 percent since 2017.

Ice cream is undoubtedly one of the world’s most popular products, and its demand worldwide is increasing yearly. According to Euromonitor International, the global retail market was estimated to be US$86.7 billion last year, representing a growth of 8.8% compared with 2022.

The world’s largest ice cream markets, in retail terms, are:

  1. US, US$19.9Bn

  2. China, US$8.2Bn

  3. Japan, US$5.6Bn

  4. Russia, US$3.6Bn

  5. Brazil, US$3.2Bn

Analyzing Thailand’s Dominance in Ice Cream Exports

Thailand’s retail ice cream market is estimated at US$396 million, growing by 11% annually due to the hot weather, foreign tourists, and Thai consumers’ on-the-go lifestyle.

The Thai market has responded to this by creating ice cream that contains less sugar to satisfy the desire of Thai consumers for ice cream that is both tasty and good for their health.
