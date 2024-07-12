Thailand Hosts International Day for Biological Diversity Event

(CTN News) – Thailand celebrates the International Day for Biological Diversity by hosting an event emphasizing biodiversity’s value and advocating for environmental awareness.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment hosts the ‘Be Part of the Plan’ event, including seminars, discussions, and displays from government agencies, the business sector, educational institutions, and network groups.

Thailand’s Role in Global Biodiversity Goals

This yearly event aims to promote and raise awareness of biodiversity protection, restoration, and sustainability.

Thailand is expected to play an important role in the region this year in promoting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’s aims and achieving actual achievements.

The program will be executed through policies and activities from various sectors or network partners, as well as the promotion of Nature Positive initiatives and strengthening domestic and international public-private partnerships.

The seminars cover many important themes, including the development of advancing OECMs (Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures) and nature-based solutions to biodiversity-related concerns.

The Thai government is rewriting its National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, set to be presented at the next COP16.

