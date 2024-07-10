Thai Cannabis Network Protests Reclassification Outside Government House

(CTN News) – Following the Narcotics Control Board’s decision to reschedule cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic, the Thai Cannabis Future Writing Network demonstrated outside the Government House in Bangkok on July 8.

They asked the government to do a thorough investigation into the merits and drawbacks of cannabis before enacting rules rather than merely reclassifying it.

The network marched from the UN headquarters, carrying posters and cannabis plants, to present their request.

Their secretary-general, Prasitchai Noonuan, stated that the main proposal is to form a joint committee to investigate four areas: health effects compared to cigarettes and alcohol, societal impact over the last two years, the potential for disease treatment, and the government’s claims of mental illness and brain damage risks in youth.

Their idea proposes leveraging study findings to determine a suitable legal framework. If cannabis is shown to be no more toxic than cigarettes or alcohol and it does not cause mental illness or brain damage in children, the Cannabis and Hemp Act will be utilized to regulate it.

However, it would be subject to drug legislation if found more hazardous.

Mongkolchai Somudorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, received the petition at 2:20 PM and will present it to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Source: Bangkok Post