Thailand’s Constitutional Court Suspends PM from Duty Over Leaked Call with Hun Sen

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra while an ethics probe looks into a leaked telephone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

The Constitutional Court’s announcement on July 1 quickly unsettled the political scene, casting doubt on the stability of the Pheu Thai Party and raising concerns about the future of the Shinawatra family in Thai politics.

The incident began with a call on June 15 between 38-year-old Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, who now leads Cambodia’s Senate after stepping down as prime minister. The call, meant to calm tensions after a deadly border clash on May 28 that killed a Cambodian soldier, was later shared widely.

Hun Sen first played the recording to dozens of Cambodian officials, then posted it in full on Facebook, saying he wanted to be transparent and avoid any misinterpretation. During the call, Paetongtarn called Hun Sen “uncle,” reflecting long-standing family ties between the Shinawatras and the Huns.

She criticised General Boonsin Padklang, a Thai regional army commander, calling him an “opponent” who “wanted to look smart” and made unnecessary comments about the border situation. Many in Thailand’s military and conservative political circles took offence, saying her words insulted the armed forces and gave Cambodia an advantage.

Paetongtarn Apologises

Paetongtarn told reporters she used those words as part of a negotiation strategy to stop more violence at the troubled Thai-Cambodian border, which remains contentious since French colonial times. She said, “My intention was more than 100% for the country.

I only thought about avoiding chaos and stopping loss of life.” She apologised if her words upset the public, but insisted the call should have stayed private and accused Hun Sen of breaching diplomatic trust by releasing it.

Hun Sen defended his decision, saying he wanted to respond to Thai military statements and protect Cambodia’s position.

In a recent speech celebrating the 74th anniversary of Cambodia’s People’s Party, he accused the Thai army of violating Cambodia’s sovereignty and claimed Cambodia now stands as an equal among nations. Following the release of the recording, border restrictions on both sides tightened, with Cambodia banning Thai imports and media.

The court voted 7-2 to suspend Paetongtarn after 36 senators accused her of dishonesty and breaking ethical rules set by the constitution. All judges agreed to review the case, giving Paetongtarn 15 days to present her side. The final verdict could take weeks or months, leaving the country in a state of uncertainty.

Deputy Prime Minister Steps in

During the investigation, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will act as caretaker leader. Paetongtarn, however, remains in the cabinet as Minister of Culture after a recent reshuffle, a move some see as keeping her politically active despite the suspension.

“The reshuffle helps keep Paetongtarn involved,” said Dr Petra Alderman of the London School of Economics. “She’s not out, but this keeps her in play while the court considers the case.”

Paetongtarn has promised to fight the accusations. She says she will not speak privately with Hun Sen again due to loss of trust and has already reached out to General Boonsin to clear up her comments, denying any conflict with the military.

This episode is another setback for the Pheu Thai Party, which has dominated politics since 2001 under Shinawatra’s leadership but has often clashed with the military and courts. Paetongtarn, the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra and niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, is now the third family member to face removal from office. Thaksin was toppled in 2006, and Yingluck was ousted by the courts in 2014, then replaced in another coup.

Pheu Thai’s coalition has weakened even more since the Bhumjaithai Party, their main partner, left last month, blaming the leaked call for harming Thailand’s image. The government now holds a slim majority and faces the threat of a no-confidence vote.

Public support for Paetongtarn has dropped sharply, with a recent poll from the National Institute of Development Administration showing her approval at just 9.2%, down from 30.9% three months ago.

Rising Tensions in Thailand

Critics have brought Thaksin’s influence over Paetongtarn’s decisions back into the spotlight. On the day she was suspended, Thaksin appeared in court on charges of insulting the monarchy in a 2015 interview, a serious crime in Thailand that can lead to long jail sentences.

Thaksin returned from exile in 2023, stayed in hospital rather than prison, and later secured parole, leading to claims that the family puts its interests first.

“The Shinawatra name is losing its strength,” said Purawich Ascott from Thammasat University. “This cycle of chaos will keep repeating unless Thailand changes its unelected institutions.” The legal cases facing both Paetongtarn and Thaksin show just how deep the divide between the Shinawatra family and conservative factions runs.

Paetongtarn’s suspension has led to demonstrations and a surge in nationalist feeling. On June 28, thousands filled Victory Monument in Bangkok, waving flags and calling her a “traitor PM.”

The event, led by the nationalist United Force of the Land, was the biggest protest since Pheu Thai took office in 2023. Some attendees, including retiree Taweesil Jeerakul, called for the military to step in, reflecting the country’s history of coups and political crises.

As Paetongtarn prepares her defence and Thailand waits for a court decision, the border feud with Cambodia lingers, and the Pheu Thai Party struggles to win back public trust. The court’s final decision could reshape Thai politics once again.

Trending Thailand News: