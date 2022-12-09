Connect with us

News

Thai PM Urged to Reconsider Decriminalization Of Cannabis
Advertisement

News

4 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops In West Bank Violence

News Asia News World News

Iran Executes First Anti-Government Protester

News

Iowa County Building Explodes, Injuring Multiple People

News

Zelensky is Named Time Magazine's 2022 Person of the Year

News

Brittney Griner Freed By Russian Authorities In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout

News Asia News

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Java Island In Indonesia

News

'Wordle' Became the most Googled Word Worldwide in 2022

News

Thailand hosts an International AIDS Conference in Chiang Mai From December 13th-16th

News Asia News

A Suicide Bomber In Indonesia Kills 1 And Injures At Least 10

News Asia News

China Declares Loosening COVID Restrictions Nationwide

News Asia News

China's Hopes Of Looser COVID Rules Prompts Fever Drug Rush

News

Man Arrested After Egg Thrown At The King Charles During His Luton Visit

News Asia News

North Korea Executes 2 Minors For Watching K-Dramas

News Tech

Maryland Governor Bans The Use Of TikTok On State-Owned Devices

News Southern Thailand

Bomb Explosion Kills 3 Rail Workers in Southern Thailand

Crime News

Police Arrest Frenchman for Alleged Bt2 Million Fraud

News Regional News

Wild Elephants Block Road Stranding Over 100 Vehicles

News

Former President Donald Trump Organization Convicted Of Criminal Tax Fraud

News Crime

Cyber Police Bust Voyeur Over 259 Upskirting Videos

News

Thai PM Urged to Reconsider Decriminalization Of Cannabis

Published

5 hours ago

on

Thai PM Urged to Reconsider Decriminalization Of Cannabis

(CTN News) – When a handful of Democrat MPs urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to contemplate decriminalizing cannabis today (Thursday), a divide between the two coalition parties, the Democrat and Bhumjaithai, became even wider.

The House of Representatives has approved the cannabis measure, which the Bhumjaithai Party proposed. It will get its second and final readings during this legislative session after the House inspection committee makes revisions.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes

However, opposition parties, including the Democrat Party, have strongly opposed the measure because of concern that decriminalizing Marijuana may promote teenage usage in Thailand.

The Democratic MPs Pimrapee Phanwichatikul, Phisit Li-atham, Prakob Rattanapan, and Dr. Banyat Jetanajan convened a news conference in parliament today to express their opposition to the measure that would decriminalize the use of cannabis for medicinal and regulated recreational purposes.

The organization asserts that more Thai children are using cannabis for recreational purposes six months after it was removed from the Category 5 drug list, placing them in danger of addiction or the onset of mental disorders.

The organization pleaded with the prime minister to take marijuana back into consideration for the Category 5 drug list.

Related CTN News:

Thailand hosts an International AIDS Conference in Chiang Mai From December 13th-16th

Pakistan Will Repay a $1 Billion International Bond on Dec 2: SBP Chief

China Reports 24,473 New COVID Cases, Beijing Lockdown Continues
Related Topics:
Continue Reading