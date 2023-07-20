Thai Entrepreneur’s Lavish 10 Million Baht Funeral Spectacle Honors Beloved Parents

(CTN News) – In an unprecedented display of grandeur, a local entrepreneur renowned for his tent rental business organized a stunning funeral ceremony to bid farewell his late parents in Thailand. With a cost exceeding 10 million baht, the event featured a five-tiered, nine-peak funeral pyre, leaving attendees in awe and admiration.

The impressive funeral occurred at Jula Manee Temple’s parking area in Amphawa, Samut Songkhram, southwest of Bangkok, and was far from ordinary for two average citizens.

Vibrant lights adorned the ceremony, and a diverse lineup of artists from across Thailand entertained the attendees during the five-night celebration from July 16 to July 20. Witnessing such opulence at an average citizen’s funeral was a captivating experience for the villagers.

The man behind this extravagant yet humble tribute, known as “Pron Julha Duang Maeklong,” was born with a disability that caused the loss of his left arm. Initially employed in movie dubbing, he ventured into the tent rental business and later expanded to host full-scale events while fostering strong relationships with artists nationwide.

Sanit Limjijong, the event’s host, clarified that his intention was not to showcase luxury but to pay fitting tribute to his parents. With the support of friends and contacts he had accumulated over the years, the event evolved into an extravaganza. Notably, many prominent individuals, including artists and stars from various fields, graciously offered their time and talent for free.

The venue’s setup required the blessing of Julha Manee Temple’s venerable monk, Luang Phor It, and other officials, who played an instrumental role in orchestrating the magnificent affair.

The participation and contributions from all sectors exemplified the unity and support of local communities and religious bodies, culminating in the success of the funeral ceremony.

In conclusion, the extraordinary tribute by an ordinary man to honor his parents is a testament to the power of unity, generosity, and the enduring spirit of love and gratitude.