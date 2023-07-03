Connect with us

News

Street Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured In Baltimore
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's SWING' Foundation Seeks Legal Protection for Sex Workers

News Regional News

Thailand to Investigate Moving Walkway Accident that Severed Woman's Leg

News News Asia

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar, Tremors Felt in Chiang Rai, Thailand

News News Asia

Xi Jinping Tightens His Grip on Power in China

News Entertainment

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89

News Northern Thailand

Fire at Wat Khlong Rai Temple in Northern Thailand Injures Monk 58

News

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 30th – July 2nd)

News Business Tech

Revolutionary Digital Infrastructure Transforms Thailand's Capital Market

News

Pakistan Secures Initial Approval of $3 Billion IMF Loan Program after 8 Months

News

Chinese Spy Balloon did Not Collect Information Over US

News World News

US Supreme Court Bans College Admissions Based on Race

News World News

French Police Officer Charged For Killing of a 17-Year-Old During a Traffic Stop

News

China's Fashion Retailer Shein Files for US IPO: Report

News

Vice President Kamala Harris Stands Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation and Violence

News

Cabinet Approves Fares for Yellow Line Monorail in Bangkok

News

Thai Airways Plans to Purchase 30 New Aircraft and Double Narrow-Body Fleet in the Next Decade

News

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students

News Regional News

Moving Walkway Severs Woman's Leg at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

News

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court 'Whitens' University Admissions

News

Street Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured In Baltimore

Published

15 mins ago

on

Street Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured In Baltimore

(CTN News) – A mass shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore, Maryland, where two people were killed and 28 others were injured in an attack at a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports.

The shooting took place at a block party during the holiday weekend.

According to police in Baltimore, a city around 40 miles north of Washington, DC, three victims were still in critical condition following the shooting deaths of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

There was still no sign of the suspect or suspects.

A joint statement from Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department stated in a joint statement that the investigation is ongoing, and they will not rest until the people responsible are brought to justice.

This tragedy rocked the city at the beginning of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a time when Americans gather for parades, barbecues, and fireworks, which are typical of this holiday weekend.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the “Brooklyn Day” block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which was attended by hundreds of people.

There was a witness who told Fox 45 that he or she had heard at least 20 to 30 shots being fired.

On Twitter, a local reporter posted an image of police tape, cups, and other litter that appeared to be the crime scene strewn across a yard, which appeared to be a crime scene itself.

A total of nine people were transported to local hospitals following the shooting from the scene, while a number of other people who were affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

MedStar Shooting Harbor Hospital’s emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all of whom suffered injuries from gunshot wounds in varying degrees after the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, MedStar Health Baltimore said in an email.

The majority of patients had been released by Sunday morning, with the exception of one.

SEE ALSO:

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar, Tremors Felt in Chiang Rai, Thailand

Xi Jinping Tightens His Grip on Power in China

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs