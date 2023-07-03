Street Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured In Baltimore

(CTN News) – A mass shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore, Maryland, where two people were killed and 28 others were injured in an attack at a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports.

The shooting took place at a block party during the holiday weekend.

According to police in Baltimore, a city around 40 miles north of Washington, DC, three victims were still in critical condition following the shooting deaths of an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

There was still no sign of the suspect or suspects.

A joint statement from Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department stated in a joint statement that the investigation is ongoing, and they will not rest until the people responsible are brought to justice.

This tragedy rocked the city at the beginning of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a time when Americans gather for parades, barbecues, and fireworks, which are typical of this holiday weekend.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the “Brooklyn Day” block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which was attended by hundreds of people.

There was a witness who told Fox 45 that he or she had heard at least 20 to 30 shots being fired.

On Twitter, a local reporter posted an image of police tape, cups, and other litter that appeared to be the crime scene strewn across a yard, which appeared to be a crime scene itself.

A total of nine people were transported to local hospitals following the shooting from the scene, while a number of other people who were affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

MedStar Shooting Harbor Hospital’s emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all of whom suffered injuries from gunshot wounds in varying degrees after the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, MedStar Health Baltimore said in an email.

The majority of patients had been released by Sunday morning, with the exception of one.

