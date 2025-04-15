A policeman has been praised online when he ran to help a woman who was being attacked by a swarm of bees at a well-known Buddhist temple in northeastern Thailand. The officer took off his uniform shirt and used it to drive away the bees.

The video that was captured by a local bystander spread across social media shows the woman crouching down while bees sting her at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan in That Phanom district.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, saw what happening, he jumped from his patrol can, took off his uniform shirt and rushed to help the woman. When he reached her, he began waving his shirt to drive the bees away.

He kept fending off bees for about 30 seconds, giving the woman time to move away from where the bee attack. After the bees scattered, he helped her into his patrol car and drove her to That Phanom Hospital. Doctors removed numerous stingers from her face and head.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn said the woman had been stung dozens of times on her face and head, causing severe swelling, but she received prompt care at the hospital. He also said that about six or seven others were stung by the bees but only suffered minor injuries.

He told reporters that he believed a beehive was possibly disturbed, by noise and smoke from incense from visitors at the temple, which may caused the bees to swarm and attack. He urges everyone visiting the area to be careful.

Wat Phra That Phanom draws many visitors each year. It’s famous for its 53-meter-tall, square-shaped stupa that holds sacred Buddha relics.

Bees Attacking in Thailand

Bee attacks in Thailand are rare but have occurred, often involving native species like the giant honey bee, known for its defensive behavior when disturbed. In March 2023 a swarm of bees disrupted an ordination ceremony at a temple, stinging over 10 people, including a 72-year-old man who required hospitalization. Loud music was cited as a possible trigger.

In June 2012, over 70 monks were hospitalized in Chiang Mai after bees from temple hives attacked during cleaning. Experts suggested the bees were provoked, possibly by unfamiliar actions like swatting.

Bee attacks often happen when bees feel threatened by loud sounds, smoke, or someone disturbing their nests. In Thailand, bees like Apis cerana and Apis florea are common, but Apis dorsata is usually involved in these incidents. This species is known for fiercely protecting its hive.

To reduce the risk of bee stings, stay quiet and move slowly near hives. If you get stung several times, go to a doctor right away. Reactions can range from mild discomfort to serious allergies.

There is no clear sign that these attacks are becoming more common. They usually happen in isolated cases. Staying alert and knowing how to act around bees can help keep you safe.

