Singapore Readies to Execute First Woman in 20 Years

Human rights activists claim Singapore is about to execute Saridewi Djamani, a Singaporean woman the first woman to be executed in over 20 years. Saridewi Djamani, was found guilty of trafficking 30g of heroin in 2018.

She will be the 15th drug offender to be executed since March 2022, following fellow Singaporean Mohd Aziz bin Hussain.

Singapore has some of the strictest anti-drug regulations in the world, which it claims are vital to protect society.

Aziz was found guilty of smuggling 50g of heroin. Singapore legislation allows for the death penalty for trafficking more than 15g of heroin or 500g of cannabis.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore stated that Aziz was given “full due process” and that his appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed in 2018.

Tangaraju Suppiah, another Singaporean, was hanged in April for trafficking 1kg of cannabis that he never touched. Authorities claim he coordinated the deal over the phone. When the BBC approached the CNB, they declined to comment on Saridewi Djamani’s case.

British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson has once again chastised Singapore for its executions, claiming that the death penalty is ineffective as a deterrence to crime. “Small-scale drug traffickers need help,” Mr Branson remarked on Twitter, adding that it was not too late to save Saridewi Djamani’s death.

According to the Transformative Justice Collective, a Singapore-based human rights organisation, she is one of two women on death row in Singapore. According to the group, she will be the city-state’s first female execution since hairstylist Yen May Woen in 2004. Yen was also charged with cocaine trafficking.

Saridewi stated during her trial that she was stockpiling heroin for personal use during the Islamic fasting month.

While she did not deny selling drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine from her flat, judge See Kee Oon remarked that she understated the scale of such operations.

Authorities believe that stringent drug laws help preserve Singapore one of the safest locations in the world, and that capital punishment for drug offences has widespread popular support.

Singapore's death penalty argued

“There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect or has any impact on the use and availability of drugs,” said Chiara Sangiorgio of Amnesty International in a statement.

“The only message that these executions send is that Singapore’s government is willing to once again defy international safeguards on the use of the death penalty,” she said.

