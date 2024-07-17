Prime Minister Narendra Modi Becomes the Most Followed World Leader on X

(CTN News) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed global leader on the social networking site X, with over 100 million followers.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his delight at reaching 100 million followers on social media site X, saying he is excited to communicate with people through this “vibrant medium.”

PM Narendra Modi wrote: “A hundred million on X! I’m delighted to be on this active platform and appreciate the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism, and so on. I look forward to a similarly fascinating time in the future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Prime Minister on hitting the milestone.

“The Modi phenomenon blazes a trail on X.” Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on reaching a stunning 100 million followers on X. Modi Ji, a leader who the world looks up to, continues to be the most followed global leader,” Shah remarked on X.

“This achievement is a testament not only to his unparalleled popularity in India but also to his towering statesmanship on the global stage,” the politician said.

Compared to other Indian politicians’ social media followings, PM Narendra Modi stands out dramatically.

LoP Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million.

RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

PM Narendra Modi is far ahead of other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the current ruler of Dubai (11.2 million), and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

Given PM Modi’s popularity on X, foreign leaders are eager to interact with him on social media because doing so greatly increases their follower count, engagements, views, and reposts.

PM Modi has more followers than certain active global athletes, like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Neymar Jr. (63.6 million), and LeBron James (52.9 million). He outperformed even celebs like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Interestingly, in the previous three years, PM Modi’s X handle has grown by about 30 million people.

His reach extends to YouTube and Instagram, where he has about 25 million subscribers and more than 91 million followers.

Since joining the forum in 2009, PM Narendra Modi has regularly engaged constructively. He maintains an active and engaging character, follows many ordinary people, engages with them, responds to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. PM Modi has always used this medium organically, without relying on paid promotions or bots.

The PM has captivated millions worldwide with a mix of intelligent and interesting posts on X. His ascent in the digital sphere demonstrates his powerful presence and ability to connect with a varied and dynamic audience.

