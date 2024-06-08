Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, has died at 87

(CTN News) – Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City and head of ETV Network, died early Saturday at Star Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Rao, 87, died at 3:45 a.m. while receiving medical treatment.

G Kishan Reddy, a senior BJP politician, expressed his condolences on X “I am saddened by the loss of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His outstanding contributions to Telugu media and journalism are admirable.

My sincere condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.

Ramoji Rao was an entrepreneur, film producer, and businessman. He led the Ramoji Group, which included several businesses, including Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest film production center.

The group also controlled the Eenadu daily, the ETV Network of television stations, and Usha Kiran Movies, a film production firm.

The entrepreneur and media mogul’s pioneering ventures have significantly impacted the Indian entertainment and media industry.

In 2016, he won the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Who is Ramoji Rao

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao (November 16, 1936 – June 8, 2024) was an Indian businessman, media entrepreneur, and film producer. He is the CEO of the Ramoji Group, which includes the world’s largest film production facility, Ramoji Film City, the Eenadu daily, the ETV Network of TV networks, and the film production business Usha Kiran Movies.

His other businesses include Margadarsi Chit Fund, Dolphin Hotels, Kalanjali Shopping Mall, Priya Pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.

He has received four Filmfare Awards South, five Nandi Awards, and a National Film Award for his performance in Telugu film. In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian accolade, for his contributions to journalism, literature, and education. Ramoji Rao died of cardiac difficulties in the early hours of June 8, 2024.