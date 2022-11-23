Police Report 2 Killed After Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle

Police report, a man and a woman were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck at a T-intersection in Trat, Thailand. According to police, the accident happened around 3.17 p.m.

The motorcycle had come to a halt at a T-intersection on Sukhumvit Road, awaiting a right turn. The pickup hit it from behind.

When police and rescue workers arrived, they discovered the motorcycle driver dead in the middle of the road with a broken neck. His passenger, was seriously injured. She was taken to Trat Hospital, where she later died.

The pickup driver suffered a right leg injury, and his female passenger, suffered minor injuries.

The pickup driver told police he was on his way to downtown. As he approached it, he noticed a motorcycle in front of him but was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with it.

Locals reported frequent accidents at the intersection, which is on a hill and lacks traffic lights. The cause of the accident was being investigated by police.

Tour bus crashes

In other news, on Sunday, a double-decker tour bus flipped over on Highway 12 in Nam Nao district, killing the driver and injuring all 46 passengers.

The accident happened around 3.30 p.m. on Highway 12 (Lom Sak-Chumphae) in Nam Nao National Park, between km markers 418-419.

The crash killed the driver of the chartered bus and injured all 46 passengers. 45 people were admitted to Nam Nao Hospital, and one person was admitted to Khon San Hospital.

The passengers were all members of a women’s group from Maha Sarakham province’s Wapi Pathum district on a field trip to Khao Kho in Phetchabun. They were returning to Maha Sarakham.

The cause of the accident was being investigated by police officers.