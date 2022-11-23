Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Car Bomb Kills Police Officer, Injures 31 in Southern Thailand
A car bomb exploded at a row of police apartments in Thailand’s deep south, killing 1 police officer and injuring at least 31 other people. Narathiwat police said an explosion happened at 12.45pm in tambon Bang Nak, near Nara Sikalai School in Narathiwat.

Internal Security Operations Command investigation revealed that a man dressed in a police uniform was seen driving a pickup truck into the flats. He fled as soon as he parked the vehicle, which subsequently exploded.

Some of the flats, as well as cars and motorcycles in the area, were severely damaged by the explosion.

bomb southern thailand

The explosion also started a fire that was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officers were dispatched immediately to the scene.

The blast killed Pol Capt Suthirak Panthaniya, a deputy traffic police inspector. Twelve other officers, who have not been identified, were injured, according to the Bangkok Post.

In total, 31 people were injured, two of whom were critically injured. There has been no claims of responsibility for the bombing attack.

For decades, the Thai government has been fighting insergent groups seeking independence for the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhla along the Thai-Malaysian border.

According to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence, over 7,300 people have been killed since 2004. Peace talks, which began in 2013, have been repeatedly disrupted.

Man Shoots and Kills Wife in Southern Thailand

Meanwhile, A 30-year-old man was arrested in southern Thailand after his wife was shot and killed while livestreaming him at a house in Krabi, where he was residing with three other women.

When he was arrested, a 17-year-old girl was with him.

Police apprehended Arnon Sutthikarn, alias Mac Thung Jeen, at a resort in Krabi’s Muang district. The gun he allegedly used to murder his wife, as well as the car he fled in, were confiscated as evidence.

According to police, the suspect and the teenage girl were watching a TV report about his wife’s shooting when police entered the room. He made no attempt to elude arrest.

southern thailand

On Sunday, his wife Ms. Jaranya Yothakul, 27, rode her motorcycle to a house in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Muang district after discovered that her husband was staying there with three young women.

She livestreamed her husband on her phone. A fight broke out, followed by a gunshot. Jaranya was killed after being shot in the head.

The suspect, three women, and another man were present during the shooting on Sunday, according to Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetortrakul, chief of police in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Everything would be called into question.

Mr. Arnon has been charged with murder as well as illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

southern thailand

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly expressed regret for the shooting and stated that he had no intention of murdering his wife. According to police, he claimed the gun accidentally discharged.

Investigators believe the suspect approached his wife and struck her across the face with a handgun. He then shot her in the head, and then fled in his car. .

A man was seen walking out of the house with a 9mm pistol in her livestream. He tried to run away from Jaranya and fired one shot into the air while she yelled at him, saying she was livestreaming him.

 

The man then approached her, pushed her motorcycle, and fired his gun into her face before the livestream abruptly ended. The slain woman’s younger sister, said she did not believe the gun discharged accidentally, as her brother-in-law claimed.

He allegedly planned to murder her sister, according to her. He did not take his wife to the hospital after the shooting, but instead fled. The couple had two kids, 11 and 2 years old.

 

34-year-old Frenchman Found Dead in Southern Thailand

34-year-old Frenchman Found Dead in Southern Thailand

 
