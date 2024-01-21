Police Officer Shot In Wilbraham; Suspect Arrested Hours Later After Barricade Suspect

(CTN News) – It has been reported that a Massachusetts police officer was hospitalized Saturday night after he was shot in Wilbraham, which is located east of Springfield.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, Brandon Doherty, confirmed that the officer was injured near Old Carrage Road.

Approximately at 8:40 p.m., state Police Officer were called to the scene of the incident that occurred in the area on Saturday night after officers engaged in gunfire with a man who was hiding inside a residence on the street.

An officer of the Wilbraham Police Officer Department was injured by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital. In the early hours of Sunday morning, he was in the hospital.

Police Officer reported that troopers from the crisis negotiation unit had established an open telephone line into the residence.

A battering ram was extended from an armored vehicle to break a window in the front of the home later in the evening, according to troopers. According to police, a drone was used to enter the home, showing the suspect with gunshot wounds inside the breezeway in the front.

After midnight, troopers from the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team entered the residence and arrested the suspect.

A handgun and ammunition were recovered next to the man by the Police Officer.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital in the area under the guard of the Police Officer.

There were two occupants of the house who had escaped onto the roof of the adjoining garage before the man was arrested, and they were rescued before the man was taken into custody.

SEE ALSO:

Russian Oil Will Be China’s Largest Supplier In 2023, Despite Sanctions