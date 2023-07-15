Connect with us

News

UK Offers Pay Raises to Public Sector Workers to Address Strikes amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Advertisement

News

UK Visa Fees and Health Surcharge Set to Rise: PM Rishi Sunak

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Collaborates With the Department of Disease Control on Rabies Prevention

News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored At Bastille Day Parade, Strengthening Defense Ties

Health News

Opill's FDA Approval: First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill In The US

News

UK National Debt Projections: Report Warns of 300% GDP by 2070s Due to Major Challenges

News World News

White House Cocaine Investigation a Bust Despite the Best Security in The World

News Sports

Record Number of LGBTQ+ Footballers to Compete in Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand

News Crime

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thai Women in Myanmar Beg For Help After Being Duped into Prostitution By TikTok Influence

News

Violent Tornadoes And Thunderstorms Batter Chicago, Prompting Shelter Seekers And Flight Groundings

News World News

Anchor Brewing, America's Oldest Craft Brewer Closes After 127 years

News News Asia Politics

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

News Regional News

Ice Cream Inspired By Thai Temple Tiles Dazzles Tourists

News News Asia

27-Year-old TV Celebrity Ryuchell in Japan Found Dead

News News Asia

Japan's Ban on Same-Sex Marriage Not Discriminatory

News World News

Huw Edwards Outed as BBC TV Anchor in Explicit Photos Scandal

News

Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023

News Regional News

Thailand's Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million

News News Asia

China and Russia Say NATO and the West Pushing World War

News

UK Offers Pay Raises to Public Sector Workers to Address Strikes amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Published

15 seconds ago

on

UK Offers Pay Raises to Public Sector Workers to Address Strikes amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

(CTN News) – The UK’s government has decided to offer pay raises to millions of public sector workers to resolve strikes that have arisen due to a cost-of-living crisis.

Junior doctors, in particular, have walked off the job for a five-day protest, demanding better pay and conditions. The government has accepted recommendations from independent pay review boards, granting doctors and teachers minimum pay increases of 6 percent.

NHS Faces Longest-Ever Strike as Patient Waiting Lists Soar

While these increases are below the current inflation rate of 8.7 percent, they aim to address the growing disparity caused by declining real wages. The strikes come when the National Health Service (NHS) faces its longest-ever strike, with doctors expressing concerns over workload and pay.

The British government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has decided to implement pay increases for public sector workers following recommendations from independent pay review boards.

Treasury Chief Secretary John Glen announced that doctors and teachers would receive minimum pay increases of 6 percent, aiming to bridge the gap caused by industrial unrest and falling real wages.

Doctors’ Union Calls for Dropping Precondition on Talks During Strikes

Police and armed forces personnel will also see pay raises of 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Despite these increases falling short of the current inflation rate, Glen stated there would be no additional borrowing or spending to fund them. Teacher pay raises will be financed by reallocating the education department budget.

The recent developments coincide with the ongoing strike by junior doctors, who have been protesting for better pay and working conditions.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors’ union, has demanded a 35 percent pay rise to bring junior doctors’ pay back to 2008 levels, accounting for inflation.

The strike has put further strain on the NHS, as the workload of junior doctors has increased substantially due to the record-high waiting lists for treatment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMA leaders, Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi, expressed their disappointment with the government’s refusal to engage in discussions while strikes are ongoing.

High Inflation Adds to Challenges Faced by UK

They emphasized the need for the government to drop this precondition, referring to it as “nonsensical.” Junior doctors on the picket lines, such as Arjan Singh, expressed concerns about the NHS running solely on goodwill and noted that many doctors are considering leaving the country for nations that value their contributions.

In response to the strikes, Health Secretary Steve Barclay highlighted the impact on patient safety and efforts to reduce NHS waiting lists.

Barclay criticized the demand for a 35 percent pay increase, deeming it unreasonable and warning that it could contribute to inflation, negatively affecting the economy.

The strikes and the government’s decision to address wage disparities occur against high inflation in the UK.

The country has experienced supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and increased energy and food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although inflation has slightly decreased from its peak of 8.7 percent, it remains well above the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs