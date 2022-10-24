Connect with us

Phuket floods – Pedestrians, Field Hospital, Royal Donations
News

(CTN News) – The route over Patong Hill, or Phrabarami Road, receives expedited temporary repairs in Phuket (Route 4029).

As a result of the landslide last Wednesday, the highway was blocked by vehicles. According to the proposal, people will be permitted to use the road as soon as it is safe. People must only walk on their shoulders, and personnel will be there to assist.

On both sides, parking spaces and pickup locations should be set up. Vehicles will be restricted, including motorcycles. The crossing will be shut down immediately if there is further intense rain.

In a meeting on Sunday, the Phuket Highways Office and the governor, Narong Woonciew, reviewed the repairs.

After using a drone to examine the damage, the office of the road put the cost of interim repairs at 4.9 million baht ($130,000).

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department office will pay for the necessary rapid repairs. When Phrabarami Rd’s damaged portion reopens has not yet been determined. The Kathu Municipality anticipates spending at least 17 million (US$450,00) on a long-term fix.

According to a soil assessment done by Phuket Info Center, the path has been blocked because of the embankment’s potential for collapse.

The Kathu and Patong municipalities will offer a free shuttle service to locations 500 metres from the landslide site. Passengers may cross the danger zone to reach the second bus that will be waiting.

Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

Patients unable to access Patong Hospital as a result of the collapse of the road over Patong Hill will be treated in a field hospital in Kathu.

Tomorrow, Sanam Hospital will open locally at Kathu Park, also known as Whiskey Mansion Park or Liquor House Park.

On behalf of the Royal Family, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal College of Chulabhorn Wanlop Thammadamrong travelled to Phuket on Saturday to provide survival kits to flood victims.

A ceremony was held at Kathu Municipal School 2 to give over 1,000 emergency kits for distribution. Another 1,000 life packs were distributed at a different event in the Mueang Phuket area.

