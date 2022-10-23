Connect with us

At Maple Ridge Patch, Pumpkin Pickers Select Their Perfect Pumpkins
News

Published

43 seconds ago

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that every child has an image of the perfect Pumpkin Pickers- or the perfect jack-o-lantern.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, here’s what some visitors to the Laity Pumpkin Patch had to say.

Poppy Vander Baaren-Bull, 5, from England, likes her pumpkins with short stems. For Halloween, she wanted to make pumpkin pie with her mom.

Elliott Telep, 16, says a perfect pumpkin is one that stands out and reminds her of her family. Elliott says she likes round ones because she has a huge family, and if you put two round ones together, it looks like an infinity sign.

Luke Lee, 7, picks his pumpkins based on their color.

When the sun shines on it, it turns bright orange and a little bit yellow,” he said, examining the Pumpkin Pickers he picked out. It was Lee’s first time making a Jack-o-lantern.

“It’s going to have one big eye, two big eyes, a rectangular nose, and a mouth with teeth,” he said excitedly.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch is a favorite of Gavin Lindsay, 8, Carter Lindsay, 12, and their grandma, Liz Ducharme.

Carter likes round Pumpkin Pickers because they’re the right shape.

The small ones are very pretty, Gavin says.

Carter wanted to carve a bat into his Pumpkin Pickers, while Gavin wanted one with an open mouth to put on his porch.

Among the activities at the pumpkin patch were panning for gold, log sawing, tug rope, and more. This was done with Kaitlyn Gibson, 12, and her friends Blake Fuller, 11, and Wesley, 7. They were just heading to the pumpkin patch.

Blake said he was looking for the perfect pumpkin.

There can’t be any dents or brown spots on it,” he said.

Her will has to be perfectly round, Kaitlyn said.

Even though Kaitlyn wasn’t sure what kind of face she wanted on her pumpkin, the brothers already had an idea.

Blake says he’s going to make a throwing up pumpkin out of the pumpkin guts.

Wesley said he’ll be carving a big pumpkin and eating a little pumpkin.

